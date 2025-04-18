Islamabad To Build Modern Slaughterhouse To Fulfill Meat Demand
Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2025 | 07:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) Friday announced plans to construct a state-of-the-art slaughterhouse in Islamabad to fulfill the meat requirements of the twin cities, following directives from the prime minister.
The decision was made during a high-level meeting chaired by CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, attended by Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner, district administration officials, and senior stakeholders.
The facility will include modern chilling rooms, cold storage, and expanded capacity to ensure hygienic meat processing.
Chairman Randhawa emphasized that the project will adhere to international standards, with a focus on quality and food safety.
"The slaughterhouse will be upgraded under a viable financial model, and the private sector will be engaged to propose sustainable business solutions," he said.
A joint monitoring mechanism between Islamabad and Rawalpindi administrations will oversee operations.
Additionally, the meeting addressed polio eradication efforts, with plans to form a joint team to surveil high-risk areas.
Randhawa reaffirmed the commitment to making the twin cities polio-free.
The preliminary study for the slaughterhouse has been completed, and officials will review models from Karachi and Lahore for further planning.
Recent Stories
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Pakistan’s all matches to be played at neu ..
Gold price falls by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan
LHC bans media interviews of detainees in Punjab police stations
PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his plea against blocking of his ID c ..
Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University
Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend
PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election
Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..
Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..
Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Islamabad to build modern slaughterhouse to fulfill meat demand1 minute ago
-
Punjab stands with people of sindh on Water issue :Rana Mashhood1 minute ago
-
Hanif Abbasi, Anjum Aqeel discuss upgrades for Pakistan Railways1 minute ago
-
Federal govt to prioritize Balochistan in upcoming PSDP: Ahsan Iqbal1 minute ago
-
Ayaz Sadiq lauds security forces for eliminating terrorists in Swat1 minute ago
-
LHC bans media interviews of detainees in Punjab police stations18 minutes ago
-
Derajat Off-Road Jeep Challenge event becomes a remarkable example of hospitality, enthusiasm31 minutes ago
-
Police takes action to protect school children from unsafe transport practices31 minutes ago
-
Minor injured in accidental fire31 minutes ago
-
Hailstorm, thunderstorm, rain expected in KPK in next 48 hours31 minutes ago
-
DC Murree chairs District Emergency Board meeting41 minutes ago
-
NAB KP to hold open Kutchery on Apr 2451 minutes ago