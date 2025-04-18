Open Menu

Islamabad To Build Modern Slaughterhouse To Fulfill Meat Demand

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2025 | 07:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) Friday announced plans to construct a state-of-the-art slaughterhouse in Islamabad to fulfill the meat requirements of the twin cities, following directives from the prime minister.

The decision was made during a high-level meeting chaired by CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, attended by Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner, district administration officials, and senior stakeholders.

The facility will include modern chilling rooms, cold storage, and expanded capacity to ensure hygienic meat processing.

Chairman Randhawa emphasized that the project will adhere to international standards, with a focus on quality and food safety.

"The slaughterhouse will be upgraded under a viable financial model, and the private sector will be engaged to propose sustainable business solutions," he said.

A joint monitoring mechanism between Islamabad and Rawalpindi administrations will oversee operations.

Additionally, the meeting addressed polio eradication efforts, with plans to form a joint team to surveil high-risk areas.

Randhawa reaffirmed the commitment to making the twin cities polio-free.

The preliminary study for the slaughterhouse has been completed, and officials will review models from Karachi and Lahore for further planning.

