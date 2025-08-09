Islamabad to celebrate ‘Marka-e-Haq' Independence Day with grand festivities, security tightened

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA), Islamabad Administration and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) are gearing up for large-scale celebrations of the 'Marka-e-Haq' and Pakistan’s Independence Day, with extensive decoration, cultural programs, and heightened security measures across the Federal capital.

The authorities have decided to illuminate major avenues including Constitution Avenue, Club Road, Srinagar Highway, and Jinnah Avenue, with decorative lighting, LED displays, and digital streamers, CDA spokesperson told APP on Saturday.

He said government and private buildings will be adorned with national flags and festive lighting to mark the twin occasions.

Chairman Randhawa, he said has announced that the festivities will include flag-hoisting ceremonies, cultural performances, fireworks, patriotic song competitions, school debates, painting contests, and tableau shows. Parks, public spaces, and even public transport buses will feature themed branding to reflect national pride.

“To celebrate 'Marka-e-Haq' and Independence Day with full patriotic spirit, we are combining cultural activities with enhanced beautification and public engagement,” the spokesperson quoted Randhawa as saying. “The events will also pay tribute to our armed forces, symbolizing the nation’s unity and resilience against all challenges.”

He noted that special attention will be given to public safety. Islamabad Police have been directed to implement “foolproof” security, including checkpoints at entry and exit points, CCTV monitoring at key locations, and deployment of special security teams to ensure peaceful celebrations.

He said CDA chief emphasized that 'Marka-e-Haq' not only honors Pakistan’s brave armed forces but also stands as a “reminder that the Pakistani nation remains united, steadfast, and ready to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with its defenders against any threat.”