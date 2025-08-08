Islamabad To Expand CCTV Network For ‘foolproof’ Security, Says Chief Commissioner
Umer Jamshaid Published August 08, 2025 | 11:51 PM
Authorities in the federal capital are set to significantly expand Islamabad’s CCTV surveillance network in a bid to tighten security and curb crime, Chief Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa announced on Friday
Chairing a meeting on law and order, Randhawa said ensuring the safety of citizens through foolproof security arrangements is our top priority.
He revealed that the city’s existing Safe City camera system — already monitoring major roads, key locations, and residential sectors — will be upgraded to meet modern requirements, with additional cameras to be installed at all entry and exit points.
The move is aimed at strengthening real-time monitoring, reducing emergency response times, and enabling faster identification and arrest of suspects.
“We will leave no stone unturned to make Islamabad a crime-free, safe city,” Randhawa said, adding that technology-driven policing will be central to this effort.
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi briefed the meeting on current surveillance operations, noting that Safe City cameras have been instrumental in monitoring and deterring criminal activity.
The upgraded system will be backed by increased police patrolling, snap checks, and inter-departmental coordination.
Randhawa stressed that the zero-tolerance policy against criminal elements will be enforced rigorously, with new CCTV coverage designed to close blind spots and ensure comprehensive security across the capital.
