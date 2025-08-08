Open Menu

Islamabad To Expand CCTV Network For ‘foolproof’ Security, Says Chief Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid Published August 08, 2025 | 11:51 PM

Islamabad to expand CCTV network for ‘foolproof’ security, says Chief Commissioner

Authorities in the federal capital are set to significantly expand Islamabad’s CCTV surveillance network in a bid to tighten security and curb crime, Chief Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa announced on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Authorities in the Federal capital are set to significantly expand Islamabad’s CCTV surveillance network in a bid to tighten security and curb crime, Chief Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa announced on Friday.

Chairing a meeting on law and order, Randhawa said ensuring the safety of citizens through foolproof security arrangements is our top priority.

He revealed that the city’s existing Safe City camera system — already monitoring major roads, key locations, and residential sectors — will be upgraded to meet modern requirements, with additional cameras to be installed at all entry and exit points.

The move is aimed at strengthening real-time monitoring, reducing emergency response times, and enabling faster identification and arrest of suspects.

“We will leave no stone unturned to make Islamabad a crime-free, safe city,” Randhawa said, adding that technology-driven policing will be central to this effort.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi briefed the meeting on current surveillance operations, noting that Safe City cameras have been instrumental in monitoring and deterring criminal activity.

The upgraded system will be backed by increased police patrolling, snap checks, and inter-departmental coordination.

Randhawa stressed that the zero-tolerance policy against criminal elements will be enforced rigorously, with new CCTV coverage designed to close blind spots and ensure comprehensive security across the capital.

Recent Stories

UAE leaders condole with President of Ghana over h ..

UAE leaders condole with President of Ghana over helicopter crash victims

1 hour ago
 CSA concludes HEC officers training programme

CSA concludes HEC officers training programme

14 minutes ago
 Nasir Shah hints commencement of Thar Coal gasific ..

Nasir Shah hints commencement of Thar Coal gasification soon

23 minutes ago
 NA Speaker praises forces for foiling infiltration ..

NA Speaker praises forces for foiling infiltration in Zhob

14 minutes ago
 Grand musical concerts kick off in Hyderabad to ce ..

Grand musical concerts kick off in Hyderabad to celebrate independence, Marka-e- ..

14 minutes ago
 Commissioner announces awards for best decorations ..

Commissioner announces awards for best decorations on Independence Day & "Maraka ..

14 minutes ago
Man kills wife six months after love marriage in D ..

Man kills wife six months after love marriage in D.I. Khan

14 minutes ago
 Zero dengue case in last 24 hours

Zero dengue case in last 24 hours

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan's dental instruments exports to China Cli ..

Pakistan's dental instruments exports to China Climb 4% in H1 2025

17 minutes ago
 Ready to hold talks with opposition on national is ..

Ready to hold talks with opposition on national issues: Amir Muqam

17 minutes ago
 Discover Pakistan TV, PRBC strengthen partnership

Discover Pakistan TV, PRBC strengthen partnership

17 minutes ago
 Independence day preparations in full swing

Independence day preparations in full swing

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan