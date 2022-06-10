Islamabad to get cancer hospital as Rs 250 mln earmarked in PSDP

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The government will establish a cancer hospital in the capital with the objective to provide advanced medical treatment to cancer patients.

For the new project under the National Health Services and Coordination Division, the government has allocated Rs 250 million in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

The hospital, to be equipped with the latest technology, will help the cancer patients get better medical facilities including oncology laboratories and operation theatres.

For the treatment of poor cancer patients of Islamabad, Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), and Gilgit Baltistan, the PSDP will share Rs 416.636 million of the total cost of Rs 4772.150 million of the ongoing project. In this PSDP, the government has earmarked Rs 100 million.

Furthermore, Rs 900 million have been allocated for the cancer hospital of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) in AJK.

For the upgradation of PAEC's cancer hospital Kiran in Karachi, Rs 1.795 billion have been allocated in the PSDP.