Islamabad to get makeover in coming months with new infrastructure projects: Ali Nawaz

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister for CDA Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan on Friday said Islamabad would get a makeover in the coming months with new infrastructure projects including roads, bridges and improved facilities of street lights, parks, sanitation and transport.

Addressing a press conference here, he welcomed the resignation of mayor Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (MCI) Sheikh Anser Aziz and said the development work in the city had stopped during the four years of the mayor.

Now the city would move on and in the coming months, development projects in different areas would be initiated, he added.

He said the government would work on long and short term projects to improve conditions of parks and upgrade facilities of sanitation, sewerage and water supply in the capital.

Maintenance and carpeting of major and service roads would be carried out in the next two months.

Tracks in parks will be rehabilitated and street lights will be made functional by paying off the pending dues.

Ali Nawaz said Mass Transit Authority for Islamabad had been approved while the system of solid waste management would be put in place and Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) would be established.

He told that contract had been signed for provision of 200 million gallons of water per day for Islamabad and Rawalpindi from the Ghazi Barotha dam.

He said the work would be started on construction of new roads, interchanges and flyovers for ending traffic congestion in the city.

Work would begin on PWD interchange on Islamabad expressway while the bridge to connect G7 and G8 sectors had been completed. An underpass and flyover would be built at the Rawal dam chowk.

The SAPM said the contract for adding two more lanes to 10 kilometer long IJ Principal Road and for its maintenance would be given in the next three months.

The two lanes would be added at a cost of Rs five billion, he added.

An underpass and flyover will be built at seventh avenue for smooth flow of traffic. A flyover will be built in Barakahu with the public private partnership.

He said the government had spent Rs two billion on the development projects of rural areas in Islamabad while another Rs two billion would be spent in the next phase on more projects in the 32 union councils of Islamabad.

Capital Development Authority would provide land for construction of a slaughter house with the public private partnership, he added.

He said Islamabad needed fund allocation from the National Finance Commission award, adding presently CDA was self financing its projects for the city of 2.2 million residents.

Now the government will take ownership for the city and with the new projects will restore environment of the city and improve living standard of citizens. "Major change will be witnessed in Islamabad in the coming 15 to 18 months." He told that 17 Basic Health Units were revamped and staff would be hired to meet the medical needs of the people.

CDA had allocated five acres of land for building a hospital in G-11 while a 200 bed facility will be established in Tarnol.

He said the rural areas of Islamabad were without a graveyard and now 10 acre land had been allocated and the tender would be issued for the project.

Ali Nawaz said CDA would run four directorates which were given back by MCI, adding a high powered committee would give recommendation for submission to Supreme Court for lifting of ban on new gas and electricity connections in different unplanned residential areas.

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will hold a public hearing for the landfill site in Sangjani.

At present all the garbage was being dumped in I-12 sector creating great nuisance for the citizens.

Ali Nawaz said the government carried out anti encroachment drive in nullahs, green belts and different sectors of the capital.

Now the government will sit with the traders to form a strategy on the encroachments in the markets.

To a question, he said the government believed in the freedom of expression but social media needed be regulated according to law and rules and in consultation with the stakeholders.

The government declared construction an industry which would create new jobs, he said , adding CDA earned historic amount of Rs 57 billion by auctioning its plots.