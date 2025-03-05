Islamabad to get pedestrian-friendly Blue Area with modern amenities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) In a significant move to enhance urban infrastructure and promote pedestrian-friendly spaces, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has announced plans to construct high-quality pedestrian tracks in the Blue Area and Jinnah Super Market.

The decision was made during a meeting chaired by CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa at the CDA Headquarters on Wednesday.

The meeting, attended by CDA board members and senior officers from relevant departments, focused on transforming the Blue Area (G-7/F-7) into a more accessible and vibrant space for residents and visitors.

A detailed briefing highlighted the construction of well-designed pedestrian pathways, the introduction of electric carts for the elderly and children, and the installation of food stalls from top national food chains on weekends.

Chairman Randhawa emphasized the importance of completing the Blue Area parking plaza before commencing work on the pedestrian tracks.

He also directed officials to ensure the inclusion of recreational facilities and digital screens at the entry and exit points of the pedestrian zone.

In addition to infrastructure upgrades, the CDA plans to standardize the design of shop signboards in the Blue Area, install benches, and provide separate trash bins for visitors' convenience.

Chairman Randhawa stressed the need for a high-standard cleanliness system and called for improvements to the facades of buildings in the area to enhance the overall aesthetic appeal.

The Engineering Wing has been tasked with preparing cost-effective, durable, and visually appealing designs for the pedestrian tracks.

The project aims to create a modern and attractive space that caters to the needs of all visitors while promoting a cleaner and more organized urban environment.