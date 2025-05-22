Islamabad To Get World-class Public Library In F-9 Park
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Islamabad will soon have a state-of-the-art public library in F-9 Park, equipped with digital facilities, a children’s play area, and research labs.
The decision was made during a high-level meeting chaired by CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Thursday.
The library will follow international standards, featuring an e-library, digital indexing, co-working spaces, and a social zone.
It will also house over 500,000 books and include conference halls for events.
“The design must meet global benchmarks, with all modern amenities to ensure visitors face no difficulties,” said Randhawa.
He directed authorities to digitally link the library with national and international libraries.
Additionally, the meeting discussed upgrading Islamabad’s nursery and developing a theme park, safari park, and golf club in F-9 Park to boost tourism.
The project aims to provide membership facilities for citizens, making it a key cultural and educational hub for the capital.
