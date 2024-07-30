Islamabad To Get World-class Safari Park, Boosting Tourism, Recreation
Muhammad Irfan Published July 30, 2024 | 10:19 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has initiated plans to establish an international-standard safari park in Islamabad, elevating the city's recreational and tourism infrastructure.
Chairman CDA, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, chaired a meeting on Tuesday with CDA board members, FCDO representatives, and other officials to discuss the project.
The safari park, envisioned to be a world-class facility, will offer a unique experience for residents and visitors, showcasing Islamabad as a premier tourist destination.
The Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) will provide technical assistance, ensuring the project meets global standards.
The meeting also decided to study international-standard safari parks as models for this initiative.
Additionally, Chairman CDA shared plans to enhance facilities in F-9 Park, providing residents with exciting new opportunities for outdoor activities.
