Islamabad To Get World-class Safari Park, Boosting Tourism, Recreation

Published July 30, 2024

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has initiated plans to establish an international-standard safari park in Islamabad, elevating the city's recreational and tourism infrastructure

Chairman CDA, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, chaired a meeting on Tuesday with CDA board members, FCDO representatives, and other officials to discuss the project.

The safari park, envisioned to be a world-class facility, will offer a unique experience for residents and visitors, showcasing Islamabad as a premier tourist destination.

The Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) will provide technical assistance, ensuring the project meets global standards.

The meeting also decided to study international-standard safari parks as models for this initiative.

Additionally, Chairman CDA shared plans to enhance facilities in F-9 Park, providing residents with exciting new opportunities for outdoor activities.

