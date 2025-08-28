Open Menu

Islamabad To Go Cashless: CDA, Banks Join Hands For Digital Payments Drive

Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2025 | 08:04 PM

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has announced plans to transform Islamabad into Pakistan’s first cashless city, making QR code-based digital payments mandatory across all businesses and public transaction points

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by CDA Member Administration and Estate, Talat Mehmood, at CDA Headquarters on Thursday.

According to officials, the move is part of the government’s broader vision, under the Prime Minister’s directive, to promote a cashless economy and bring transparency, efficiency, and ease of doing business to the federal capital.

“All types of businesses, from large retailers to small fruit vendors and even taxi services, will be required to install QR codes at their premises,” Talat Mehmood said, emphasizing that Islamabad should serve as a “model and exemplary city” for the rest of the country.

The CDA said a formal notification will soon be issued, making QR code display mandatory at markets, shopping centers, restaurants, hospitals, pharmacies, government and private offices, and other points of sale.

An awareness campaign will also be launched to encourage residents to embrace digital payments.

To ensure smooth implementation, a steering committee comprising officials from CDA, ICT, the State Bank, and commercial banks will be formed.

The committee will monitor progress, resolve obstacles, and ensure a uniform policy for digital adoption across sectors.

The CDA also announced that all of its own transactions have already been shifted online.

“We have eliminated cash dealings within the authority, moved all payments to digital platforms, and adopted a paperless internal system,” Mehmood said, adding that these reforms would “promote transparency and provide citizens with state-of-the-art digital services.”

Officials noted that the integrated system with banks will allow merchants to directly obtain QR codes, making adoption easier for businesses of all sizes.

