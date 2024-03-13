Open Menu

Islamabad To Have A IT Park; CDA Given Approval

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Islamabad to have a IT park; CDA given approval

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) The Directorate of Technology and Digitalization of Capital Development Authority (CDA) is taking several steps to provide IT facilities to the citizens.

According to the details, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) board has approved the construction of an IT park on an area of 3.3 acres in Sector G-10 of Islamabad, for which a plot has also been allocated.

Further, Islamabad IT Park will be established under Public Private Partnership. The covered area of this park will cover 1 lakh square feet.

In the IT Park, working space for freelancers, start-ups, software houses, library, space for exhibition of IT products, research centers, conference halls and meeting rooms will also be allocated.

It should be noted that private companies will bear all the costs of construction of IT Park, while after 15 years this park will be completely handed over to CDA.

Similarly, private companies will be able to rent space and build IT offices in this park. This will not only increase the income of CDA but also ensure the provision of modern and quality IT facilities to the citizens of Islamabad.

On this occasion, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) administration said that equipping the city of Islamabad with modern facilities is one of the top priorities of the organization so that all possible facilities can be provided to the citizens of Islamabad.

