ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) is all set to launch another entertainment initiative for the citizens of Islamabad.

Pakistan's largest Ferris Wheel with a height of about 180 feet has been planned for installation at lake view park. Phase-II of the park stalled for over a decade is now being developed.

The Chairman CDA has directed Environment Wing to bring PC-I of the project for approval at the earliest, said a news release.

Furthermore, Pakistan Movement Park is being developed along Islamabad Highway around the flag in sector H-8. The park along with landscape features will also have gigantic walls with 2-D images showing the different pictorials of largest migration of the history.

Work is going on at a speedy pace and park will be inaugurated on 23 March 2022.

Similarly, a new park has been planned near Bara Kahu in the National Park area. The park apart from other features will have exclusive section for ladies and children. Some of the other salient features include a walking track, kids playing gadgets, excercise unites, water sports area, mini golf coarse and forest area. The park will be constructed on the land retrieved from the encroachers.

Chairman CDA has directed to prepare PC-I of all these projects at earliest and place it in upcoming CDADWP for consideration.