UrduPoint.com

Islamabad To Have Pakistan's Largest Ferris Wheel Soon

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 06:30 PM

Islamabad to have Pakistan's largest Ferris wheel soon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) is all set to launch another entertainment initiative for the citizens of Islamabad.

Pakistan's largest Ferris Wheel with a height of about 180 feet has been planned for installation at lake view park. Phase-II of the park stalled for over a decade is now being developed.

The Chairman CDA has directed Environment Wing to bring PC-I of the project for approval at the earliest, said a news release.

Furthermore, Pakistan Movement Park is being developed along Islamabad Highway around the flag in sector H-8. The park along with landscape features will also have gigantic walls with 2-D images showing the different pictorials of largest migration of the history.

Work is going on at a speedy pace and park will be inaugurated on 23 March 2022.

Similarly, a new park has been planned near Bara Kahu in the National Park area. The park apart from other features will have exclusive section for ladies and children. Some of the other salient features include a walking track, kids playing gadgets, excercise unites, water sports area, mini golf coarse and forest area. The park will be constructed on the land retrieved from the encroachers.

Chairman CDA has directed to prepare PC-I of all these projects at earliest and place it in upcoming CDADWP for consideration.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Sports Water March Capital Development Authority All From Mini Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

SPEA announces new changes of school timings in pr ..

SPEA announces new changes of school timings in private schools

17 minutes ago
 Ministry of Culture and Youth reveals details of A ..

Ministry of Culture and Youth reveals details of Al Burda Festival

47 minutes ago
 MoCD, UAE Financial Intelligence Unit to combat mo ..

MoCD, UAE Financial Intelligence Unit to combat money laundering and terrorism f ..

1 hour ago
 ADAFSA launches Agricultural Investment Guide 2021 ..

ADAFSA launches Agricultural Investment Guide 2021-2022 in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 Demystifying 1971 to Reveal the Truth

Demystifying 1971 to Reveal the Truth

1 hour ago
 Al Ansari Exchange, Bill &amp; Melinda Gates Found ..

Al Ansari Exchange, Bill &amp; Melinda Gates Foundation sign $10m agreement to i ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.