Islamabad To Host Extraordinary Session Of OIC’s CFM On Dec 19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 11:45 AM

Representatives from United Nations, international financial institutions, some international and regional organizations and non-OIC members have been invited to attend the conference besides the OIC member states.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 9th, 2021) Pakistan is going to host the 17th Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad on the 19th of this month.

The conference will discuss the serious humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

Besides the OIC member states, representatives from United Nations, international financial institutions, some international and regional organizations and non-OIC members have been invited to attend the conference.

According to the UN estimates, sixty percent of Afghanistan's 38 million people face crisis levels of hunger and that situation is getting worse every day.

On the 29th of the last month, Saudi Arabia, the OIC Summit Chair, took important initiative to convene an Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.

Pakistan strongly welcomed the initiative and offered to host the event.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation is the collective voice of the Muslim world and is the second largest organization after the United Nations with a membership of fifty-seven countries spread over four continents.

