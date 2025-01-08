Islamabad to host Global Summit on Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities on Jan 11-12

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2025 | 08:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training will host the two-day international conference on girls education in Muslims communities here on January 11-12.

The landmark global summit titled, "International Conference on "Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities: Challenges and Opportunities," aims to address the challenges and opportunities in advancing girls’ education across Muslim communities worldwide; foster dialogue; and find actionable solutions to address the challenges, according to a curtain-raiser issues by the Foreign Office.

The conference will provide an ideal platform for high-level discussions and collaborations.

The event will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, who will deliver the keynote address at the opening session and reaffirm the nation’s commitment to promoting girls’ education and gender equity.

The summit will bring together over 150 international dignitaries, including ministers, ambassadors, scholars and academia from 44 Muslim and friendly countries, representatives from international organizations including UNESCO, UNICEF, and the World Bank.

The speakers and panelists will share transformative success stories, showcasing innovative approaches to advancing education equity.

The conference will conclude by a formal signing ceremony of the Islamabad Declaration, outlining the shared commitment of Muslim community to empower girls through education, paving way for inclusive and sustainable educational reforms, and a brighter future for generations to come.

