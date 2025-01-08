Islamabad To Host Global Summit On Girls’ Education In Muslim Communities On Jan 11-12
Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2025 | 08:30 PM
The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training will host the two-day international conference on girls education in Muslims communities here on January 11-12
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training will host the two-day international conference on girls education in Muslims communities here on January 11-12.
The landmark global summit titled, "International Conference on "Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities: Challenges and Opportunities," aims to address the challenges and opportunities in advancing girls’ education across Muslim communities worldwide; foster dialogue; and find actionable solutions to address the challenges, according to a curtain-raiser issues by the Foreign Office.
The conference will provide an ideal platform for high-level discussions and collaborations.
The event will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, who will deliver the keynote address at the opening session and reaffirm the nation’s commitment to promoting girls’ education and gender equity.
The summit will bring together over 150 international dignitaries, including ministers, ambassadors, scholars and academia from 44 Muslim and friendly countries, representatives from international organizations including UNESCO, UNICEF, and the World Bank.
The speakers and panelists will share transformative success stories, showcasing innovative approaches to advancing education equity.
The conference will conclude by a formal signing ceremony of the Islamabad Declaration, outlining the shared commitment of Muslim community to empower girls through education, paving way for inclusive and sustainable educational reforms, and a brighter future for generations to come.
Recent Stories
KU, Dimension Research signs MoU to launch clinical research, trials courses
Reducing cost of energy to increase production: Tanveer
Thousands flee as Los Angeles wildfires burn out of control
UAE places 19 individuals, entities on its Local Terrorist List for terrorist or ..
CM Maryam gaining unprecedented popularity every day: Azma Bokhari
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi awarded second Magnet designation for nursing excelle ..
Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre signs MoU with Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum K ..
Rain expected tomorrow with drop in temperatures
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday met with ..
SALU Signs MoU with vision for Education Foundation to enhance Student Welfare
ADIB Capital launches European Logistics Fund
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KU, Dimension Research signs MoU to launch clinical research, trials courses1 minute ago
-
Reducing cost of energy to increase production: Tanveer16 seconds ago
-
CM Maryam gaining unprecedented popularity every day: Azma Bokhari19 seconds ago
-
Convoy carrying relief items starts journey to Parachinar from Thall15 minutes ago
-
Seminar on ‘Pakistan’s Foreign Policy and Pak-US Relations' held at PU15 minutes ago
-
Convoy of 40 truck load of relief items dispatched to Kurram: Dr Saif15 minutes ago
-
PA appointments case: Parvez Elahi given final opportunity to appear15 minutes ago
-
Three martyred soldiers laid to rest with full military honors15 minutes ago
-
DIG Islamabad assures swift action on MD APP's complaint during Khuli Kachehri34 minutes ago
-
PU VC calls for promotion of tolerance in country35 minutes ago
-
PHOTA meeting makes several decisions to improve healthcare services35 minutes ago
-
Dacoit gang busted35 minutes ago