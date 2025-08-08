Islamabad to host International Industrial Expo in October

Islamabad will host an International Industrial Expo this October at Shakarparian Ground, showcasing leading companies from Pakistan and around the world, officials announced on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Islamabad will host an International Industrial Expo this October at Shakarparian Ground, showcasing leading companies from Pakistan and around the world, officials announced on Friday.

The decision was made during a meeting chaired by Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa at CDA Headquarters.

According to the plan, the expo will feature stalls from major Pakistani brands as well as companies from countries including China, Turkey, Iran, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Bangladesh, and others.

The event aims to promote international trade, with participating nations introducing their products and brands to the Pakistani market.

Business chambers from across Pakistan will also take part, setting up stalls and engaging in networking opportunities.

Organizers expect the expo to serve as a platform for signing Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between Pakistani brands and foreign partners, fostering trade partnerships and opening avenues for increased exports and foreign exchange earnings.

Randhawa said the initiative aligns with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s vision to make Islamabad not only one of the world’s most beautiful cities but also a hub for business and tourism.

“This International Expo is part of our efforts to boost trade, attract investment, and promote Pakistan’s image globally,” he said, adding that the CDA will work closely with the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce, relevant ministries, and foreign missions to ensure the event’s success.

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce President Nasir Qureshi praised the CDA’s leadership and assured full cooperation in making the event a landmark success.

The International Industrial Expo is expected to draw significant local and international attention, offering opportunities for Pakistani businesses to expand their reach and strengthen economic ties with key global markets.

The session was attended by Islamabad Chamber of Commerce President Nasir Qureshi, senior CDA officials, and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon.