Islamabad To Host LIIBS 7th Edition On April 23, 24
Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2024 | 07:42 PM
The 7th Edition of Pakistan’s biggest corporate event, LEADERS IN ISLAMABAD BUSINESS SUMMIT 2024 (LIIBS), will take place on April 23 & 24, 2024, at a local hotel under the theme of Collaborating for Growth
The summit brings together a spectacular array of national and international speakers to deliberate on the challenges confronting the world and possible solutions, said a press release.
LIIBS provides a forum for consultative working, sharing of ideas and expertise, and for reiterating the need to work together to achieve common goals, in the best interest of regional and global economies.
The 7th Edition of LIIBS is jointly hosted by Nutshell Group and Unity Foods Limited, in collaboration with OICCI (Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry), with Faysal Bank Limited as the Platinum partner, and InfraZamin Pakistan as the strategic partner.
Chairman, Senate of Pakistan, Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Petroleum & Water Resources, Senator Dr. Musadik Malik, Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, and Minister of State for IT & Telecom, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, will grace the Summit with their presence alongside numerous distinguished speakers.
