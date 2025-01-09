Open Menu

Islamabad To Host Pioneering Global Summit On Girls’ Education In Muslim Communities

Published January 09, 2025

The Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training will host the International Conference on "Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) The Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training will host the International Conference on "Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities: Challenges and Opportunities," a landmark two-day event from 11th –12th January 2025.

The global summit aims to address the challenges and opportunities in advancing girls’ education across Muslim communities worldwide; foster dialogue; and find actionable solutions to address the challenges.

The conference will provide an ideal platform for high-level discussions and collaborations.

The event will bring together over 150 international dignitaries, including ministers, ambassadors, scholars and academia from 44 Muslim and friendly countries, representatives from international organizations including UNESCO, UNICEF and the World Bank.

Speakers and panelists will share transformative success stories, showcasing innovative approaches to advancing education equity.

The conference will conclude by a formal signing ceremony of the Islamabad Declaration, outlining the shared commitment of Muslim community to empower girls through education, paving way for inclusive and sustainable educational reforms, and a brighter future for generations to come.

