Islamabad To Launch Door-to-door Survey, Mobile App For Citizen Safety, Planning
Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2025 | 10:12 PM
Authorities in the federal capital have announced plans to introduce a comprehensive door-to-door survey and a new mobile application aimed at strengthening citizen safety, improving security, and supporting future urban planning in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Authorities in the Federal capital have announced plans to introduce a comprehensive door-to-door survey and a new mobile application aimed at strengthening citizen safety, improving security, and supporting future urban planning in Islamabad.
The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Friday.
During the meeting, NADRA briefed participants on the “Pak ID” mobile application, which will allow residents to register themselves from home with minimal data entry and a user-friendly interface.
To complement this, a door-to-door survey will be carried out across urban, rural, and informal settlements of the city, collecting geo-tagged data on households, including residents, tenants, relatives, and foreign nationals.
“The ‘Pak ID’ app and survey will serve as key tools in ensuring peace and safety in Islamabad, while also creating a foundation for better planning and provision of facilities,” Randhawa said.
He directed officials to make the app even more user-friendly and integrate it with other existing platforms for seamless data collection.
Officials explained that the database generated would support both security and development efforts.
Alongside public safety, the initiative is expected to provide valuable insights for infrastructure planning, service delivery, and law enforcement.
SUPARCO will also assist in providing high-quality imagery for the survey to ensure accuracy.
The Chief Commissioner emphasized that the initiative will be carried out transparently and in close coordination with relevant departments.
“No effort will be spared to ensure peace and safety of the citizens of the federal capital, and all necessary resources will be utilized to create an environment where people can live securely,” Randhawa added.
An awareness campaign will be launched to encourage maximum citizen participation in the app-based registration and survey.
The session was attended by senior CDA officials, Islamabad Police DIG Jawad Tariq, and representatives from the Ministry of Interior, NADRA, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, District Administration, and other institutions.
Recent Stories
Sindh High Court stays SPSC appointments of veterinary officers
Religious affairs ministry issues list of 53 verified Umrah companies for 1447 A ..
Private tour operator withdrew case against Hajj quota
One killed in Quetta firing
Hyderabad police arrest 9 suspects in different operations
IIUI holds seminar on "Role of Youth in Emerging Pakistan as a Global Leader"
PM discusses political situation with Dr Nisar Cheema, Zulfiqar Cheema
Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah reviews drainage ..
In 2027, upon completion of Mohmand Dam, the project will start generating 800 M ..
UAE conducts 78th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip
PU CAD, Khayal Art Space organise art exhibition
Punjab University, Bahria University ink MoU
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh High Court stays SPSC appointments of veterinary officers5 minutes ago
-
Religious affairs ministry issues list of 53 verified Umrah companies for 1447 AH5 minutes ago
-
Private tour operator withdrew case against Hajj quota5 minutes ago
-
One killed in Quetta firing5 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad police arrest 9 suspects in different operations5 minutes ago
-
IIUI holds seminar on "Role of Youth in Emerging Pakistan as a Global Leader"40 seconds ago
-
PM discusses political situation with Dr Nisar Cheema, Zulfiqar Cheema42 seconds ago
-
Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah reviews drainage operations in Mirpur ..43 seconds ago
-
In 2027, upon completion of Mohmand Dam, the project will start generating 800 MW of electricity.24 minutes ago
-
PU CAD, Khayal Art Space organise art exhibition45 seconds ago
-
Islamabad to launch door-to-door survey, mobile App for citizen safety, planning46 seconds ago
-
Unified efforts reinforce disaster management in flood-hit regions: NDMA Chief11 minutes ago