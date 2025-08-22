Islamabad to launch door-to-door survey, mobile App for citizen safety, planning

Authorities in the federal capital have announced plans to introduce a comprehensive door-to-door survey and a new mobile application aimed at strengthening citizen safety, improving security, and supporting future urban planning in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Authorities in the Federal capital have announced plans to introduce a comprehensive door-to-door survey and a new mobile application aimed at strengthening citizen safety, improving security, and supporting future urban planning in Islamabad.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Friday.

During the meeting, NADRA briefed participants on the “Pak ID” mobile application, which will allow residents to register themselves from home with minimal data entry and a user-friendly interface.

To complement this, a door-to-door survey will be carried out across urban, rural, and informal settlements of the city, collecting geo-tagged data on households, including residents, tenants, relatives, and foreign nationals.

“The ‘Pak ID’ app and survey will serve as key tools in ensuring peace and safety in Islamabad, while also creating a foundation for better planning and provision of facilities,” Randhawa said.

He directed officials to make the app even more user-friendly and integrate it with other existing platforms for seamless data collection.

Officials explained that the database generated would support both security and development efforts.

Alongside public safety, the initiative is expected to provide valuable insights for infrastructure planning, service delivery, and law enforcement.

SUPARCO will also assist in providing high-quality imagery for the survey to ensure accuracy.

The Chief Commissioner emphasized that the initiative will be carried out transparently and in close coordination with relevant departments.

“No effort will be spared to ensure peace and safety of the citizens of the federal capital, and all necessary resources will be utilized to create an environment where people can live securely,” Randhawa added.

An awareness campaign will be launched to encourage maximum citizen participation in the app-based registration and survey.

The session was attended by senior CDA officials, Islamabad Police DIG Jawad Tariq, and representatives from the Ministry of Interior, NADRA, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, District Administration, and other institutions.