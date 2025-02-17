Islamabad to launch large-scale spring tree plantation drive 2025

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is gearing up for a massive Spring Tree Plantation Drive 2025, aimed at enhancing the green cover of the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is gearing up for a massive Spring Tree Plantation Drive 2025, aimed at enhancing the green cover of the federal capital.

The initiative was discussed in a high-level meeting chaired by CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa at the CDA headquarters on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Member Environment, DG Environment, and other senior officials, alongside representatives from the corporate sector, including Nestle, Centaurus Mall, Garana, Imarat Group of Companies, and Agency 21.

Representatives from various NGOs and other organizations also participated in the discussions.

During the briefing, Chairman Randhawa was informed that the Spring Plantation Drive 2025 will officially commence on February 19 at IMCB F-8.

The campaign will focus on large-scale tree plantation in key areas such as F-9 Park, Shakarparian, along nullahs, and in both urban and rural regions of Islamabad.

In a unique approach, the campaign will utilize helicopters and drones to drop seed balls in the Margalla Hills National Park, ensuring plantation in hard-to-reach areas.

Chairman Randhawa emphasized the importance of involving civil society, private organizations, and the corporate sector in the drive.

He directed that specific areas be allocated to companies and brands for tree plantation, urging them to contribute to environmental welfare.

To ensure widespread participation, the Chairman also called for the inclusion of students from educational institutions and the general public in the campaign.

He instructed that stalls be set up in major parks and commercial areas across Islamabad to distribute plants and raise awareness about the initiative.

In a move to modernize the campaign, Chairman Randhawa directed the introduction of a digitized monitoring system to track the growth and survival of the planted trees.

An online plant tracking system will also be established to ensure transparency and accountability.

Furthermore, the CDA website will feature a list of indigenous plants suitable for the local climate, with a focus on fruit-bearing and flowering trees.

Chairman Randhawa stressed the importance of collective efforts to make the Spring Plantation Drive 2025 a success, urging all stakeholders to play their part in creating a greener and more sustainable Islamabad.

