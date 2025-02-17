Islamabad To Launch Large-scale Spring Tree Plantation Drive 2025
Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2025 | 10:35 PM
The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is gearing up for a massive Spring Tree Plantation Drive 2025, aimed at enhancing the green cover of the federal capital
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is gearing up for a massive Spring Tree Plantation Drive 2025, aimed at enhancing the green cover of the federal capital.
The initiative was discussed in a high-level meeting chaired by CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa at the CDA headquarters on Monday.
The meeting was attended by Member Environment, DG Environment, and other senior officials, alongside representatives from the corporate sector, including Nestle, Centaurus Mall, Garana, Imarat Group of Companies, and Agency 21.
Representatives from various NGOs and other organizations also participated in the discussions.
During the briefing, Chairman Randhawa was informed that the Spring Plantation Drive 2025 will officially commence on February 19 at IMCB F-8.
The campaign will focus on large-scale tree plantation in key areas such as F-9 Park, Shakarparian, along nullahs, and in both urban and rural regions of Islamabad.
In a unique approach, the campaign will utilize helicopters and drones to drop seed balls in the Margalla Hills National Park, ensuring plantation in hard-to-reach areas.
Chairman Randhawa emphasized the importance of involving civil society, private organizations, and the corporate sector in the drive.
He directed that specific areas be allocated to companies and brands for tree plantation, urging them to contribute to environmental welfare.
To ensure widespread participation, the Chairman also called for the inclusion of students from educational institutions and the general public in the campaign.
He instructed that stalls be set up in major parks and commercial areas across Islamabad to distribute plants and raise awareness about the initiative.
In a move to modernize the campaign, Chairman Randhawa directed the introduction of a digitized monitoring system to track the growth and survival of the planted trees.
An online plant tracking system will also be established to ensure transparency and accountability.
Furthermore, the CDA website will feature a list of indigenous plants suitable for the local climate, with a focus on fruit-bearing and flowering trees.
Chairman Randhawa stressed the importance of collective efforts to make the Spring Plantation Drive 2025 a success, urging all stakeholders to play their part in creating a greener and more sustainable Islamabad.
APP/smd-nvd
Recent Stories
RTA unvels fourth-generation traditional Abras to enhance marine transport netwo ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates biggest edition of IDEX in Abu Dhabi
Pace ace Haris Rauf available for selection for ICC Champions Trophy opener
EDGE, Kintsugi Holding, Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority partner to enhance inn ..
Nahyan bin Zayed visits National Guard Command's stand at IDEX 2025
High level WB delegation visits Benazir One Window Center in Islamabad
Mohammed bin Rashid visits Gulfood 2025
95% water supply in Islamabad allocated to urban area, senate body told
Tawazun Council: Completion of more than 14 R&D projects in defence manufacturin ..
UAE hosts Strategic Financial Dialogue with Russia to strengthen financial, inve ..
MAESTRAL, EDGE-Fincantieri Joint Venture to be awarded €500 million UAE Navy S ..
CM Maryam directs BoP to issue maximum loans under Asaan Karobar scheme
More Stories From Pakistan
-
High level WB delegation visits Benazir One Window Center in Islamabad4 minutes ago
-
95% water supply in Islamabad allocated to urban area, senate body told4 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam directs BoP to issue maximum loans under Asaan Karobar scheme4 minutes ago
-
Islamabad to launch large-scale spring tree plantation drive 20254 minutes ago
-
PTA chairman describes 5G as gateway to innovation, connectivity, progress12 minutes ago
-
IWMI Pakistan opens its field office at Hazara University Mansehra campus2 hours ago
-
NCRC hosts consultation on use of harmful substances/drugs in educational institutes3 hours ago
-
Imran Khan cannot be left in isolation at mercy of Adiala jail: Faisal Chaudhry3 hours ago
-
Drug supplier sentenced to 9 years imprisonment3 hours ago
-
PA Speaker highlights significance of parliamentary committees3 hours ago
-
Famous Singers, comedians entertained Larkana peoples in Lahooti Mela3 hours ago
-
Reception in honour of drama Director Rafiq Essani to be held on Feb 213 hours ago