Islamabad to launch telemedicine services at basic health units

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa has unveiled plans to introduce telemedicine services at Islamabad’s Basic Health Units (BHUs) and Rural Health Centres (RHCs).

The initiative aims to revolutionise healthcare access, particularly for patients in remote areas and during non-operational hours.

Presiding over a high-level meeting attended by senior CDA members, the Deputy Commissioner of ICT, the Executive Director of Capital Hospital, and other officials, Randhawa emphasised the critical need for innovative solutions in healthcare delivery.

“This initiative will provide residents with direct access to professional medical consultations remotely, significantly improving service accessibility and efficiency,” he said.

During the session, attendees were briefed on the proposed telemedicine programme, which will begin as a six-month pilot at select BHUs. A phased expansion to cover all BHUs is planned following the initial rollout.

Randhawa instructed officials to allocate budgets for the initiative and ensure the delivery of quality care. He also highlighted the importance of overhauling BHUs and RHCs to enhance infrastructure and services, proposing a revenue-generating business model to fund these improvements.

“The revenue generated will be reinvested into improving healthcare facilities, ensuring sustainable development and enhanced patient care,” he noted.