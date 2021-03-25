Islamabad to remain under partial lockdown on Friday Saturday : DC

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat said on Thursday that the federal capital will remain under partial lockdown on Friday and Saturday to contain the third wave of coronavirus pandemic that gripped across the country

DC clarified the masses in a statement as there was a lot of confusion among the people regarding the closed days.

Shafqaat added that according to notifications issued by the administrations of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad both the cities will remain under partial lockdown only on Friday and Saturday.

He said the future course of action regarding the closure of days would be decided while keeping in view the reservations of traders community for effective implementation of anti-coronavirus guidelines.

After developing mutual consensus with traders the administration will issue a final notification in that regard after getting formal order from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the DC observed.