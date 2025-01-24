Islamabad To Upgrade Public Libraries To Promote Reading Culture
Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2025 | 08:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) In a bid to revive and promote a culture of reading, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has announced plans to upgrade public libraries across Islamabad.
The decision was made during a meeting chaired by CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, on Friday.
Senior officials from the CDA, district administration, and the Director General Libraries ICT were also in attendance.
The meeting discussed comprehensive proposals to improve the city's public libraries and foster a learning-oriented environment for citizens.
Chairman Randhawa emphasized the importance of creating detailed plans for the upgradation of all libraries in the Federal capital, including the CDA library, and proposed the establishment of e-libraries in collaboration with the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB).
To make libraries more accessible and appealing, the Chairman suggested innovative ideas such as integrating cafes and coffee shops into library spaces. "The revenue generated from these facilities will be reinvested into the maintenance and development of the libraries," he stated.
Further plans include the introduction of international language courses and the installation of books at metro bus stations and other prominent public locations, aiming to make reading materials more accessible.
Chairman Randhawa also directed the rapid completion of all ongoing renovation projects and stressed that Islamabad’s libraries should be developed into state-of-the-art learning hubs.
"This initiative will ensure vibrant and accessible spaces for residents to enhance their knowledge and learning," said Randhawa.
Recent Stories
UNRWA facing unprecedented challenges in Gaza
Modon Holding announces partnership with Broadgate REIT to deliver 2 Finsbury Av ..
PM establishes special task force to curb groups involved in human trafficking
Former US President Biden rejects Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s clemency appeal
Chinese investors approach SHC against alleged police harassment
ACRES 2025 unveils groundbreaking projects shaping future of Sharjah’s real es ..
Junaid Akbar Khan elected as PAC chairman after govt-opp consensus
ICC announces Men’s ODI Team of the Year
Inzamam-ul-Haq’s son ties the knot; wedding pictures go viral
ALC presents comprehensive cultural programme at Cairo International Book Fair
Man arrested over charges of using derogatory language against CM Maryam
Gold price increases by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt taking steps to ensure internet facilities in Balochistan by PPP: Zahoor1 minute ago
-
ATC grants interim bail to Aliya Hamza in 8 cases2 minutes ago
-
Islamabad to upgrade public libraries to promote reading culture2 minutes ago
-
KP CM decides to introduce life insurance scheme12 minutes ago
-
Gilani stresses collective efforts to strengthen Parliamentary framework12 minutes ago
-
RDA seals 10 illegal plazas, five houses in different areas22 minutes ago
-
IG Islamabad suspends SHO Bhara Kahu22 minutes ago
-
DC directs to issue show cause notices to 74 absent employees of Health Dept22 minutes ago
-
QAU leading Pakistan in TIMES World Subject Ranking 202432 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab for promotion of sports at educational institutions32 minutes ago
-
President confers Sitara-i-Imtiaz award on Asif Bashir32 minutes ago
-
PM establishes special task force to curb groups involved in human trafficking40 minutes ago