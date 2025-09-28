Islamabad to vaccinate over 461,000 children in October polio drive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Islamabad’s district administration has finalized plans for the upcoming anti-polio campaign, aiming to vaccinate 461,125 children across 80 union councils from October 13 to 19.

Officials said the week-long effort is part of the city’s goal to eliminate the virus once and for all.

A meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad reviewed the preparations for the October campaign. Senior officers from the district administration and health department attended the session. The officials received a briefing on the targets, past performance, and overall situation of polio in Pakistan.

According to the briefing, the campaign will focus on administering oral polio vaccines to children under the age of five in all 80 union councils of Islamabad. Field teams and health workers have been assigned to reach every household, with mobile units set up for areas where access is difficult.

Officials stressed that 461,125 children is the official target, and every effort will be made to ensure no child is missed. The campaign will also include door-to-door visits by vaccination teams and special counters at public places, schools, and health centers.

The meeting also reviewed the record of polio cases reported from 2016 to 2025. The data was compared with the situation in other provinces to assess Islamabad’s progress against the virus. Officials noted that while significant gains have been made, Pakistan remains one of the few countries where polio has not yet been eradicated.

The Deputy Commissioner underlined the need to address gaps identified during previous campaigns. The review showed that although most children were reached, challenges remain in ensuring consistent coverage in certain areas due to population movement, refusal cases, and logistical issues.

Performance of the most recent polio drive in Islamabad was also discussed.

District health officials shared figures on how many children were vaccinated, the percentage of the target achieved, and feedback from monitoring teams.

The session highlighted that while coverage levels were high, there were still instances where children were missed. These were attributed mainly to family refusals, temporary absence of households, or technical problems faced by vaccination teams.

In this regard, the Deputy Commissioner directed all concerned departments to ensure that every child in the capital must receive the vaccine during the October campaign. He emphasized that field teams must be monitored closely and gaps must be addressed promptly.

He also appealed to parents to cooperate fully with vaccination teams, stressing that their support is critical for success. “No child should remain unvaccinated,” he said, adding that even a single missed case can put others at risk.

Officials reiterated that continued campaigns are essential until polio is completely eliminated in Pakistan. They also stressed that efforts in the capital are closely linked with nationwide strategies, requiring coordination between Federal and provincial health authorities.

The October campaign will deploy thousands of health workers, supervisors, and volunteers across the city. Awareness efforts will run in parallel to encourage parents to bring children forward and to counter misinformation about vaccines.

Islamabad’s district administration expressed confidence that the set target of over 461,000 children can be achieved through careful planning, monitoring, and community participation.

The meeting concluded with a call for joint efforts from all stakeholders to make the upcoming campaign a success and move closer to the goal of a polio-free Pakistan.