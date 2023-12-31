Open Menu

Islamabad Traffic Police Achieves Remarkable Milestones During 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2023 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) Islamabad Capital Police (Traffic Unit) achieved remarkable milestones during the year 2023 which were particularly aimed to facilitate the public and ensure a safe road environment in the city.

These achievements include the establishment of a new Traffic Headquarter at Faizabad, women driving centre, an increase in penalties for traffic law violations, implementation of an internationally recognized driving license in two languages, integration of the E-Challan system with criminal record as well as notification to concerned individuals before the expiration of new driving licenses.

During the year 2023, the Islamabad Capital Police Traffic Unit took action against 8,86,698 vehicles and motorcycles for traffic violations while legal actions were also taken against 1,151 individuals for severe traffic violations.

Moreover, 1,587 driving licenses were suspended while permits for 419 public transport vehicles were revoked. Additionally, 17,420 cars and 38,000 motorcycles involved in severe violations were impounded at various police stations.

Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan said that the purpose of all these actions was to ensure compliance with traffic laws, which resulted in a significant 12% reduction in accidents due to an increase in penalties for violations.

During 2023, the Traffic unit issued 48,347 new driving licenses, renewed 20,375 licenses upon expiry, and issued 95,333 learner permits. Furthermore, 10,930 duties were performed by traffic police officers and officials in various national and international delegations, assemblies, and public order situations. However, 32 officers were injured while performing their duties.

The Traffic Police officers diligently and professionally fulfilled their duties during the ongoing construction work at various locations including Bahria Chowk, Colonel Sher Khan Shaheed Road, Expressway, Rawal Dam Chowk Flyover, Golra Mor Underpass, Park Road, and Murree Road to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

ICCPO further said that the Islamabad Capital Police (Traffic Unit) serves as a role model for other provinces due to its professional approach. Islamabad witnesses a huge influx of vehicles daily, and maintaining traffic flow on roads while enforcing traffic laws is an extremely challenging task, he added.

Islamabad Capital Police (Traffic Unit) requires an additional 2,600 officers and officials, there are insufficient residential facilities and a shortage of vehicles also. He expressed his determination to collaborate with the government in 2024 to address these deficiencies and provide better services to the citizens of Islamabad.

