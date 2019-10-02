Islamabad Traffic Police arranges workshop on road safety for students

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) arranged a workshop for students of Islamabad Model College for Girls in sector I-9 to acquaint them about road safety tips and better awareness about traffic rules

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) : Islamabad Police (ITP) arranged a workshop for students of Islamabad Model College for Girls in sector I-9 to acquaint them about road safety tips and better awareness about traffic rules.

More than 250 students attended the workshop and efforts of the force in ensuring safe road environment in the city were highlighted.

In-Charge education Wing of ITP Rana Ishtiaq informed the students as how special measures are being taken to curb various traffic violations in the city and also informed about traffic rules and regulations.

He said that educational teams of ITP visit various organizations as this exercise is helpful in providing a disciplined traffic system to the masses.

About the performance of ITP, it was told that ITP's personnel have succeeded to establish a disciplined traffic system in the Capital and reduce ratio of accidents.

The students briefed about the history of ITP force, its targets and achievements. Students were told about safety measures while walking along the road, road crossing code, causes of accidents and how to protect one-self, defensive driving and its requirements, practice to prevent risky situations on road, planning for a long journey, positioning car or lane discipline, right of way on junctions and road markings, safe overtaking, traffic sign boards and traffic light signals and perils of using mobile phone while driving.

On the occasion, message of SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed was also read who termed public cooperation vital to ensure safe road environment.