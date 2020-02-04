Islamabad Traffic Police arranges workshop on road safety for female students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) Tuesday arranged a workshop for students of Islamabad Model College for Girls, Sector G-10/2 to acquaint them about road safety tips and better awareness about traffic rules

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) Tuesday arranged a workshop for students of Islamabad Model College for Girls, Sector G-10/2 to acquaint them about road safety tips and better awareness about traffic rules.

The workshop was attended by over 700 students where the efforts of the force in ensuring safe road environment in the city were highlighted, said a press release.

In-Charge education Wing of ITP Sub-Inspector Rana Ishtiaq informed the students about traffic rules and regulations as well as the measures being taken to curb various traffic violations in the city.

He said the ITP's educational teams visit various organizations as this exercise is helpful in providing a disciplined traffic system to the masses.

About the performance of ITP, it was told that ITP's personnel have not only helped to establish a disciplined traffic system in the Federal capital but also reduced ratio of accidents.

The students were briefed about the history of ITP force, its targets and achievements. The students were told about safety measures while walking along the road, road crossing code, causes of accidents and how to protect one-self, defensive driving and its requirements, practice to prevent risky situations on road, planning for a long journey, positioning car or lane discipline, right of way on junctions and road markings, safe overtaking, traffic sign boards and traffic light signals and perils of using mobile phone while driving and not fastening seat belt.

On the occasion, message of SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed was also read who termed public cooperation vital to ensure safe road environment. The College Principal Samrah Lateef said that ITP's personnel perform duties in tough weather conditions and their performance was appreciable.