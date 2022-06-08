Islamabad Traffic Police conducts road safety workshop

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Wednesday conducted a workshop at Elite International School Islamabad to sensitize the students and teachers about the rules and road safety measures.

The workshop got overwhelming response from the students and other staff members who participated in a large number.

During the workshop, ITP Education Wing In-charge Inspector Rana Ishtiaq and his team informed the students about the use of mobile phones while driving, seat belts, bike riding without helmet, the rights of other road users, usage of overhead bridges, zebra crossings, speeding hazards and other traffic rules.

Superintendent Police (Traffic) Abid Hussain said discipline and positive attitude on the road was the hallmark of civilized nations.

"Do not use mobile phones during driving and avoid over speeding on roads", he added.

He said the traffic police education team had been organizing awareness lectures on traffic rules and road safety for students at various public and private educational institutions in Islamabad.

"The protection of life and property of the citizens can be ensured by enforcing the traffic rules. Protecting the citizens is our first and foremost priority," he remarked.

The SP distributed gifts among the school children at the end of the ceremony.

The school principal and vice principal appreciated the steps taken by the traffic police and said that the traffic police officers performed their duties diligently and honestly in spite of extreme cold or heat.

They paid tribute the ITP.