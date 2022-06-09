UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Traffic Police Continues Crackdown Against Traffic Laws Violators

Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2022 | 07:44 PM

Islamabad Traffic Police continues crackdown against traffic laws violators

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Thursday continued crackdown against drivers not fastening seat belts, usage of mobile phones while driving, riding bikes without helmet and violation against one way

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Thursday continued crackdown against drivers not fastening seat belts, usage of mobile phones while driving, riding bikes without helmet and violation against one way.

The ITP had launched a special campaign following IGP directions to keep the citizens safe from accidents and to ensure implementation of traffic rules, said a news release.

Special squads of traffic police have been deployed on all major highways of Islamabad including Expressway, Srinagar Highway, Margalla Road, IJP Road, Murree Road, Seventh Avenue and Ninth Avenue.

The SSP Traffic had issued special instructions to the Zonal Officers to issue challan tickets against the drivers violating the traffic rules especially one-way and impound their vehicles at the police stations.

Special broadcasts should be aired on ITP Radio FM 92.4 to make more citizens aware of these traffic rules, said SSP traffic.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Mobile Murree Vehicles Road Traffic Srinagar All From

Recent Stories

Korea singed agreement with Pakistan under EDCF pr ..

Korea singed agreement with Pakistan under EDCF program

56 seconds ago
 RCCI enthusiastic about business-friendly 2022-23 ..

RCCI enthusiastic about business-friendly 2022-23 budget

58 seconds ago
 Pakistan-China Traditional Medical Alliance establ ..

Pakistan-China Traditional Medical Alliance established in Jinan, China

59 seconds ago
 Balochistan govt allocated Rs 31.4 bln FY 2022 for ..

Balochistan govt allocated Rs 31.4 bln FY 2022 for development projects

1 minute ago
 Incumbent govt taking steps for uplift of South Pu ..

Incumbent govt taking steps for uplift of South Punjab: Governor

1 minute ago
 Country's total electricity generation capacity re ..

Country's total electricity generation capacity registers 11.5 % increase: Econo ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.