Islamabad Traffic Police continues crackdown against traffic laws violators

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Thursday continued crackdown against drivers not fastening seat belts, usage of mobile phones while driving, riding bikes without helmet and violation against one way.

The ITP had launched a special campaign following IGP directions to keep the citizens safe from accidents and to ensure implementation of traffic rules, said a news release.

Special squads of traffic police have been deployed on all major highways of Islamabad including Expressway, Srinagar Highway, Margalla Road, IJP Road, Murree Road, Seventh Avenue and Ninth Avenue.

The SSP Traffic had issued special instructions to the Zonal Officers to issue challan tickets against the drivers violating the traffic rules especially one-way and impound their vehicles at the police stations.

Special broadcasts should be aired on ITP Radio FM 92.4 to make more citizens aware of these traffic rules, said SSP traffic.