Islamabad Traffic Police Expedites Action Against One-way Violators

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 17, 2022 | 08:03 PM

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has accelerated efforts against those involved in violation of traffic rules especially one-way, to ensure safe road environment in the city

Following the special directions of SSP (Traffic) Syed Mustafa Tanveer, a special squad has been constituted for exclusive deployment on all major highways, including Islamabad Expressway, Srinagar Highway, Margalla Road, IJP Road, Murree Road, 7th Avenue and 9th Avenue.

Meanwhile, Zonal DSPs have been directed to intensify the action against those involved in violation of traffic rules especially one-way.

Special awareness campaigns have also been launched on the risks and harms of one-way and other traffic violations. Whereas, special broadcasts are also being aired on ITP Radio FM 92.4 through which the public will be informed about the disadvantages of violating traffic rules.

SSP (Traffic) said that strict action would be taken against violators of one-way. He said that such violators would not only be fined, but also prosecuted as per law. He also appealed to the citizens to obey the traffic laws and secure their own lives as well as of other road users.

