UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Traffic Police Fines 78 VIPs Over Traffic Violations During January 2020

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 05:58 PM

Islamabad Traffic Police fines 78 VIPs over traffic violations during January 2020

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have fined 78 VIPs during the month of January for violating traffic rules on the federal capital's various roads and avenues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have fined 78 VIPs during the month of January for violating traffic rules on the Federal capital's various roads and avenues.

The fined VIPs included politicians, celebrities, bureaucrats, diplomats and others, a senior ITP officer told APP on Tuesday, while sharing the Challan Dairy of January, 2020.

According to the report, the ITP had issued some 63,872 tickets to the traffic rules' violators, besides imposing a fine of around Rs10.81 million during the last month.

Most of the traffic rules' violations including reckless driving, use of tinted glasses, jumping of red signals, overloading and others. The ITP issued 14,828 tickets in Zone-I, 14,337 in Zone-II, 17,125 Zone-III and 17,582 in Zone-IV of the federal capital.

The officer said the ITP was committed to upholding the law and would continue to take action against the violators indiscriminately.

The present management had transformed the ITP into public-friendly force by eliminating the VIP culture, he added.

Highlighting the ITP's endeavours for inculcating traffic sense among masses, he said the police had sensitized around 712,855 citizens about traffic laws and road safety during the last one year.

The teams of ITP education wing visited multiple educational institutions, government departments and private organizations to deliver them lectures on road safety, he added.

He said some 1,146 awareness sessions had been conducted across the city to enhance road sense among citizens while lectures were also delivered to around 23,209 people, visited the ITP headquarters here for various purpose.

People were educated about safe road environment on different roads and major thoroughfares of the federal capital, besides distributing road safety pamphlets among thousands of citizens including students, lawyers, journalists and doctors.

The officer said thousands of motorbikes had also been repaired free of cost and educated about mandatory use of helmet while driving.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Education Lawyers Fine Road Traffic January 2020 Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Indian Presence In Iojk Illegal, Their Crimes Unac ..

2 minutes ago

China calls for united global effort to combat nov ..

35 seconds ago

UK defends tough new plans for terror convicts

37 seconds ago

Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of torture of a ..

38 seconds ago

Three more Asian countries confirm cases, Hong Kon ..

40 seconds ago

Lung Cancer Remains Most Prevalent Form of Cancer ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.