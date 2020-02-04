Islamabad Traffic Police fines 78 VIPs over traffic violations during January 2020

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have fined 78 VIPs during the month of January for violating traffic rules on the federal capital's various roads and avenues

The fined VIPs included politicians, celebrities, bureaucrats, diplomats and others, a senior ITP officer told APP on Tuesday, while sharing the Challan Dairy of January, 2020.

According to the report, the ITP had issued some 63,872 tickets to the traffic rules' violators, besides imposing a fine of around Rs10.81 million during the last month.

Most of the traffic rules' violations including reckless driving, use of tinted glasses, jumping of red signals, overloading and others. The ITP issued 14,828 tickets in Zone-I, 14,337 in Zone-II, 17,125 Zone-III and 17,582 in Zone-IV of the federal capital.

The officer said the ITP was committed to upholding the law and would continue to take action against the violators indiscriminately.

The present management had transformed the ITP into public-friendly force by eliminating the VIP culture, he added.

Highlighting the ITP's endeavours for inculcating traffic sense among masses, he said the police had sensitized around 712,855 citizens about traffic laws and road safety during the last one year.

The teams of ITP education wing visited multiple educational institutions, government departments and private organizations to deliver them lectures on road safety, he added.

He said some 1,146 awareness sessions had been conducted across the city to enhance road sense among citizens while lectures were also delivered to around 23,209 people, visited the ITP headquarters here for various purpose.

People were educated about safe road environment on different roads and major thoroughfares of the federal capital, besides distributing road safety pamphlets among thousands of citizens including students, lawyers, journalists and doctors.

The officer said thousands of motorbikes had also been repaired free of cost and educated about mandatory use of helmet while driving.