UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Traffic Police Issue 28,359 Challan Tickets During Last Week

Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Islamabad Traffic Police issue 28,359 challan tickets during last week

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have launched "Road Safety Campaign" in order to ensure traffic discipline in the city and overcome accidents through creating awareness about traffic rules among the road users

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have launched "Road Safety Campaign" in order to ensure traffic discipline in the city and overcome accidents through creating awareness about traffic rules among the road users.

This campaign is on full swing and ITP issued 28,359 challan tickets during last week over traffic violations. Of these fine tickets issues to motorists, 721 were issued to tinted glass vehicles, 1409 to vehicles having fancy number plates, 508 vehicles emitting smoke while others violations of various nature.

The IGP Islamabad Dr. Nasir Akbar Khan said that the purpose of this campaign was to ensure better traffic discipline through cooperation of citizens and create traffic sense among them.

"Citizens should obey the traffic rules to save lives" the IGP appealed.

Islamabad police chief Dr. Nasir Akbar Khan said that ITP were taking all possible steps to protect the lives of citizens.

ITP are striving hard for safety of its citizens and to overcome the traffic accidents by ensuring safe road environment in the city.

He said the force issues traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure safe road environment in the Capital and secure the lives of the people.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Fine Vehicles Road Traffic Nasir All

Recent Stories

NUST-CIPS Inks Agreement with UN Women Pakistan fo ..

NUST-CIPS Inks Agreement with UN Women Pakistan for Gender Equality and Women Em ..

4 minutes ago
 vivo And ZEISS — A Partnership to Redefine and S ..

Vivo And ZEISS — A Partnership to Redefine and Shape the Future of Mobile Imag ..

7 minutes ago
 EPA collects water samples from filtration plants ..

EPA collects water samples from filtration plants in I-9, I-10 sectors

7 minutes ago
 Jr Squash Circuit No 2 kicks off

Jr Squash Circuit No 2 kicks off

9 minutes ago
 NCOC recommends mask-wearing as mandatory for dome ..

NCOC recommends mask-wearing as mandatory for domestic passengers

9 minutes ago
 Week-long anti-polio campaign starts in RWP

Week-long anti-polio campaign starts in RWP

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.