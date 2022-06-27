Islamabad Traffic Police issue 28,359 challan tickets during last week

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have launched "Road Safety Campaign" in order to ensure traffic discipline in the city and overcome accidents through creating awareness about traffic rules among the road users

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have launched "Road Safety Campaign" in order to ensure traffic discipline in the city and overcome accidents through creating awareness about traffic rules among the road users.

This campaign is on full swing and ITP issued 28,359 challan tickets during last week over traffic violations. Of these fine tickets issues to motorists, 721 were issued to tinted glass vehicles, 1409 to vehicles having fancy number plates, 508 vehicles emitting smoke while others violations of various nature.

The IGP Islamabad Dr. Nasir Akbar Khan said that the purpose of this campaign was to ensure better traffic discipline through cooperation of citizens and create traffic sense among them.

"Citizens should obey the traffic rules to save lives" the IGP appealed.

Islamabad police chief Dr. Nasir Akbar Khan said that ITP were taking all possible steps to protect the lives of citizens.

ITP are striving hard for safety of its citizens and to overcome the traffic accidents by ensuring safe road environment in the city.

He said the force issues traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure safe road environment in the Capital and secure the lives of the people.