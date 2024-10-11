Islamabad Traffic Police Issues Diversion Plan For SCO Summit
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2024 | 08:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have announced a comprehensive traffic diversion plan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, scheduled for October 14, 15, and 16, 2024.
Over 1,100 traffic officers will be deployed across the city to manage traffic flow. Citizens are advised to use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience caused by road closures and diversions due to high profile movement.
According to the ITP spokesperson, traffic traveling from Peshawar to Rawat via GT Road will be diverted through Taxila, Motorway, Chakri Interchange, Chak Beli Road, and Rawat. Drivers are urged to follow these routes to avoid the blocked roads during the summit.
Vehicles traveling from Lahore to Peshawar via GT Road will be redirected to Rawat, Chak Beli Road, Chakri Interchange, Motorway, and Taxila. The ICT Police have advised motorists to use these alternatives to ensure smooth travel.
Traffic coming from Margalla Road heading towards Rawalpindi will be diverted to 9th Avenue. Additionally, traffic from Faisal Avenue to Zero Point will also be redirected to 9th Avenue, ensuring a clear route for other vehicles.
For those commuting from Bhara Kahu to Rawalpindi, the police have recommended using Korang Road, Bani Gala, and Lehtrar Road as alternative routes.
These roads will provide easier access for vehicles traveling during the summit.
Traffic coming from Rawalpindi to Islamabad will be redirected to 9th Avenue via Saddar and Murree Road. Motorists should use these alternative roads to avoid congestion on the usual routes.
Moreover, traffic between Zero Point and Koral Chowk on the Expressway will be completely closed. Citizens can use the service road as an alternative route to bypass this closure.
For those traveling from Colonel Sher Khan Shaheed Road to Faizabad, the police have instructed to use 9th Avenue from the Stadium Road signal, providing an accessible route during the event.
Heavy traffic traveling from Peshawar to Lahore will be diverted through Taxila, Motorway, Tarnol Phatak, and Fateh Jang Road Interchange. Similarly, heavy traffic traveling from Lahore to Islamabad and Rawalpindi via GT Road will be redirected to Chak Beli Road and Chakri Interchange, Motorway.
The spokesperson further stated that from October 14 to 16, all types of heavy traffic will be restricted from entering Islamabad. Citizens are requested to cooperate with the traffic police and follow the alternative routes to ensure a smooth flow of traffic during the summit.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..
IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha
PCB constitutes new selection committee
The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..
The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar
Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup
Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week
20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines
England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
No country can progress without a high-quality education system: PM1 minute ago
-
Pakistan’s first Energy Climate Data dashboard launched to address information gaps2 minutes ago
-
Planning Minister pays tribute PIDE outgoing VC, Dr Nadeem-ul-Haq2 minutes ago
-
KP gov't files contempt over not de-sealing of house2 minutes ago
-
IHC approached against arrest of KP employees in during protest2 minutes ago
-
SAU hosts speech competition on AI,social media, Top Students honored with awards2 minutes ago
-
Babar Alaud Din urges media to highlight Punjab govt's public welfare measures12 minutes ago
-
NDMA hosts national conference on Humanitarian Response for Gaza, Lebanon22 minutes ago
-
IHC reserves verdict on maintainability of plea regarding constitutional amendment22 minutes ago
-
Dairy safety teams discard 1,500-litre adulterated milk22 minutes ago
-
Nutrition Int'l, PFA join hands to ensure high-quality, fortified edible oils for consumers32 minutes ago
-
German Scientists visit ICCBS University of Karachi32 minutes ago