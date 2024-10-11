Islamabad Traffic Police issues Diversion Plan for SCO Summit

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have announced a comprehensive traffic diversion plan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, scheduled for October 14, 15, and 16, 2024.

Over 1,100 traffic officers will be deployed across the city to manage traffic flow. Citizens are advised to use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience caused by road closures and diversions due to high profile movement.

According to the ITP spokesperson, traffic traveling from Peshawar to Rawat via GT Road will be diverted through Taxila, Motorway, Chakri Interchange, Chak Beli Road, and Rawat. Drivers are urged to follow these routes to avoid the blocked roads during the summit.

Vehicles traveling from Lahore to Peshawar via GT Road will be redirected to Rawat, Chak Beli Road, Chakri Interchange, Motorway, and Taxila. The ICT Police have advised motorists to use these alternatives to ensure smooth travel.

Traffic coming from Margalla Road heading towards Rawalpindi will be diverted to 9th Avenue. Additionally, traffic from Faisal Avenue to Zero Point will also be redirected to 9th Avenue, ensuring a clear route for other vehicles.

For those commuting from Bhara Kahu to Rawalpindi, the police have recommended using Korang Road, Bani Gala, and Lehtrar Road as alternative routes.

These roads will provide easier access for vehicles traveling during the summit.

Traffic coming from Rawalpindi to Islamabad will be redirected to 9th Avenue via Saddar and Murree Road. Motorists should use these alternative roads to avoid congestion on the usual routes.

Moreover, traffic between Zero Point and Koral Chowk on the Expressway will be completely closed. Citizens can use the service road as an alternative route to bypass this closure.

For those traveling from Colonel Sher Khan Shaheed Road to Faizabad, the police have instructed to use 9th Avenue from the Stadium Road signal, providing an accessible route during the event.

Heavy traffic traveling from Peshawar to Lahore will be diverted through Taxila, Motorway, Tarnol Phatak, and Fateh Jang Road Interchange. Similarly, heavy traffic traveling from Lahore to Islamabad and Rawalpindi via GT Road will be redirected to Chak Beli Road and Chakri Interchange, Motorway.

The spokesperson further stated that from October 14 to 16, all types of heavy traffic will be restricted from entering Islamabad. Citizens are requested to cooperate with the traffic police and follow the alternative routes to ensure a smooth flow of traffic during the summit.

/APP-rzr-mkz