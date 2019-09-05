UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Traffic Police Issues Traffic Diversion Plan For 7th Muharram-ul-Haram

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Thursday issued traffic diversion plan for two religious processions on 7th Muharram-ul-Haram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Thursday issued traffic diversion plan for two religious processions on 7th Muharram-ul-Haram.

The first procession will start from House # 818 in sector I-10/4 after Maghrib prayers and to culminate at Imambargah Moosa Kazim in sector I-10 at 10 pm.

During the procession, CDA Chowk and Double Road I-10/4 will remain close for traffic. The citizens may use alternate routes including I-10 Service Road or IJP road from Old Pir Wadhai Road via CDA picket.

The other procession will start from House No. 209-D sector G-7/3-2 in Aabpara police area at 10 pm and to culminate at 11 pm at Imambargah G-6/2.

During the procession, 7th Avenue loop, Service Road Post Office Stop, Fazal-e-Haq Road Razia Sharif Plaza, Fazal-e-Haq Road U-Turn, and Street of G-6/2 will remain close for traffic.

The residents of sectors F-6 and F-7 may use alternate routes for Rawalpindi via Margallah Road and 7th Avenue underpass. The residents of sector G-7 may use Sitara Market Service Road via G-6 Aabpara Market and Melody Market.

The citizens may contact at ITP's Helpline (1915) or tune FM Radio 92.4 to have update information about the situation on roads.

