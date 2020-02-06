Islamabad Traffic Police issues traffic diversion plan ahead of Pakistan- Bangladesh match series

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has issued a traffic diversion plan for Federal capital citizens, ahead of Pakistan-Bangladesh test match series scheduled to be played from February 7 to 11 at Rawalpindi cricket Stadium.

According to plan shared by the police spokesman on Thursday, the traffic coming from Rawal Chowk would be diverted to Islamabad Expressway and they can enter Rawalpindi from Dhoke Kala Khan, Khanna Pul and Koral Chowk.

Traffic from IJP-9th Avenue Chowk would use Pindora Chungi, Katarian Market, Pirwadhai Mor, Carriage Factory and Pirwadhai to enter Rawalpindi.

The Stadium Road known as Double Road would be closed to all traffic for the duration of the match every day from 9th Avenue Chowk to the Double Road turn to Murree Road on both sides.

A general car park for visitors from Islamabad has also been established at Parade Ground, and a shuttle would take match goers to the stadium.

The authorities have urged the citizens to cooperate with the traffic police for uninterrupted traffic flow.

ITP FM Radio 92.4 and social media were being used to disseminate messages about the situation on roads.