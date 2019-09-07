Islamabad Traffic Police issues traffic plan for 8th, 9th and 10th Muharram-ul-Haram

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has devised a special traffic plan for Muharram ul Harram and decided to deploy more than 698 policemen including officers and jawans on the various routes of processions to avoid any inconvenience to the road users

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ):Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has devised a special traffic plan for Muharram ul Harram and decided to deploy more than 698 policemen including officers and jawans on the various routes of processions to avoid any inconvenience to the road users.

As per directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, the SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed has devised special traffic plan. He will himself monitor the arrangements while three DSPs and 17 Inspectors will also perform duties to ensure smooth flow of traffic and guide the road users to alternate routes.

The ITP has arranged special deployment of staff for three main mourning processions on 8th Muharram-ul-Haram. According to the plan, the first procession will be carried out on 8th Muharram from Jamia Murtaza G-9/4 and to be ended at Imambargah Sadiq at G-9/2. The procession routes including Zulfiqar Chowk, Khokha turn, Project Mor, G-9 turn Kashmir Highway, G-10 double road, G-10/3-4 Signal,G-9/2 Street No.16, Street No.11 (Tanky) Kuram Road will remain close and road users will be diverted at alternate routes. Those going to G-7 or G-8 or Faisal Avenue from G-10, G-11 will use Ibn-e-Sina Road. Those going to Tarnol Motorway from G-8 or G-9 will use Kashmir Highway to teach their destination.

The second procession to be taken out from Ali Masjid G-7/2 will start at 8 pm and to culminate at Markazi Imambargah sector G-6/2. During the process, its routes including Khyber Plaza Chowk, Street No.7/A, Overloop Fazal-e-Haq, Service Road G-7/2 School No.9 will remain close for traffic. Those going to Blue Area from sector G-7 or to F-6, F-7 or Margallah road will use Faisal Avenue. Similarly, those going to Rawalpindi from F-6, F-7 or Super Market will use 7th Avenue while those going from G-7 sector to Aabpara Market, Sitara Market Service Road will use 7th avenue like those going to Rawalpindi from F-6 and F-7.

The third procession on 8th Muharram ul Haram would start from House No. 28-A, sector G-7/3-4 at 9:30 pm and to culminate at Markazi Imambargah G-6/2.

The routes of processions including Potohar Plaza, Fazal-e-Haq road, street no.24 G-6/2 Iqbal Hall, 7th avenue loop, service road, Post Office Fazal-e-Haq road U-Turn will be closed for traffic.

Those going to G-6 of Blue area from sector G-7 will use Jinnah Avenue Fazal-e-Haq road. The residents of sector G-6 going to F-6 Super Market will use China Chowk Underpass while residents of sector G-7 will use 7th avenue to each Daman-Koh Margallah road.

On 9th Muharram , procession will be carried out form Markazi Imambargah G-6/2 and will end at same place after passing through fixed routes. During the procession, Fazle Haq road, roads from Poly Clinic to Kalsoom plaza will remain close. According to plan the 7thAvenue from F-6 Chowk to Soharwardi road, like wise Fazal e Haq Road from China Chowk to Kalsum Plaza will be closed for general traffic.

The road from Iqbal Hall to Melody Chowk, Municipal Road from Markazi Jamia Masjid to Poly Clinic Chowk, Luqman e Hakeem Road from Poly Clinic to Lal Quarter while G-6 service road from G-6/2 Chowk to Lal Quarter Chowk will remain close for general traffic from 8 am to 8 pm. Traffic will be diverted alternate routes. The citizens may use one way of 7th Avenue for Kulsoom Plaza to Chand Tara Chowk and Jinnah Avenue from Kulsoom Plaza to China Chowk. The other roads including 7th Avenue, Aabpara, Sehrwardy Road, Shaheed Milat road may be used as alternate routes.

Another procession on 9th Muharram will start from Imam bargah Musa Kazim in sector I-10/1 which will culminate there after passing through various routes.

The various roads including I-10 Markaz, CDA Chowk #1, Katarian bridge, IJP Road (Pirwdhai and Faizabad area) will remain close for traffic while citizens are asked to use IJP road if they want to go to I-10 (Sabzi Mandi) from Faizabad, Murree road, Bhara Kau or Khana bridge. The residents of sectors I-8, I-9 would use external IJP, Pirwadhai road.

On 10th Muharram, the main procession will start from House No.231 street No. 58, sector G-6/4 Imambargah Qasar-e-Zina at 4 am and to culminate at Imambargag G-6/2. Its route including Press Club Street No. 5, Lal Masjid Chowk Street No.73, Begum Sarfaraz Road, Street No.14, Poly Clinic Fazal-e-Haq road, Shuhda Chowk, Kalsoom Plaza Fazal-e-Haq road will remain close for traffic. Those going to Aabpara from sector F-6 may use Municipal Road, Embassy Road Jinnah Avenue Road, Fazal-e-Haq Road and 7th avenue.

The second procession on 10th Muharram-ul-Haram will start from House No. 366 street No. 37 sector F-11/3 and Shrine Sakhi Shah Muzammil Bheka Syedan at 2 pm. Its routes including F-11/2-3 Signal Double Road, Naval Colony Hilal Road, Beacon House near Haidri Chowk and Telenor plaza will remain close for traffic. Those going to Zero Poiint, Aabpara Market, Rawalpindi and motorway from sector F-11 would use Service Road Mehr Abadi, Kazmeen Chowk, F-11 Signal Kashmir Highway to reach their destination. Similarly, those going to F-7 and F-8 from Haidri Chowk and F-11 may use Margallah road.

The third procession on 10th Muharram ul Haram would start from Imambargah Musa Kazim at 12 pm and its routes including street no. 18 sector I-10 Markaz Side, CDA Chowk, Habib Tarpal Chowk, I-10/1, I-10/4 Corner Service Road will remain close for traffic. Traffic will be diverted at alternate routes including IJP road, CDA Chowk Service Road, Service Road I-10/1 and West Road.

SSP (Traffic) said that ITP has devised special traffic diversion plans for all mourning procession to be taken out on 8th, 9th and 10th Muharram ul Haram, He appealed citizens to use alternate routes on the occasion.