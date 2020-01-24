UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) Arranges Course For Personnel To Get Familiar With Code Of Conduct

Muhammad Irfan 11 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 04:58 PM

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) arranges course for personnel to get familiar with code of conduct

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have arranged courses for its personnel to acquaint them about code of conduct for a successful force and ensure their decent interaction with citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have arranged courses for its personnel to acquaint them about code of conduct for a successful force and ensure their decent interaction with citizens.

The courses being arranged following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar would also include briefings about operational codes of ITP, ensuring equal application of law and decent as well as professional policing, a press release said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said that lectures would be delivered during these courses about future strategy of the force, road safety measures, VVIP route duty, procedure for getting driving license, smooth traffic flow, equal implementation of law and decent attitude.

The education team of ITP would deliver lectures while senior police officials would also interact with the participants and would brief them about various aspects of decent and effective policing.

The SSP said that ITP has got image of disciplined and corruption free force and further efforts would be made to inculcate friendly police ecology in the city besides enhancing liaison with citizens to bring improvement in traffic system.

He said ITP had become model of excellence through its service-oriented policies and further endeavors must continue to come up to the expectations of the general public by ensuring traffic discipline in the city.

Farrukh Rasheed said that discipline plays crucial role in the success of any organization and helps in improving professionalism.

"ITP is service oriented force and the well-mannered conduct with commuters, courtesy and indiscriminate enforcement of law must be ensured to enhance the image of ITP", SP remarked.

Related Topics

Corruption Islamabad Police Education Road Traffic

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

4 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

4 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

4 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

4 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

5 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.