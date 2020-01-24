Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) arranges course for personnel to get familiar with code of conduct

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have arranged courses for its personnel to acquaint them about code of conduct for a successful force and ensure their decent interaction with citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have arranged courses for its personnel to acquaint them about code of conduct for a successful force and ensure their decent interaction with citizens.

The courses being arranged following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar would also include briefings about operational codes of ITP, ensuring equal application of law and decent as well as professional policing, a press release said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said that lectures would be delivered during these courses about future strategy of the force, road safety measures, VVIP route duty, procedure for getting driving license, smooth traffic flow, equal implementation of law and decent attitude.

The education team of ITP would deliver lectures while senior police officials would also interact with the participants and would brief them about various aspects of decent and effective policing.

The SSP said that ITP has got image of disciplined and corruption free force and further efforts would be made to inculcate friendly police ecology in the city besides enhancing liaison with citizens to bring improvement in traffic system.

He said ITP had become model of excellence through its service-oriented policies and further endeavors must continue to come up to the expectations of the general public by ensuring traffic discipline in the city.

Farrukh Rasheed said that discipline plays crucial role in the success of any organization and helps in improving professionalism.

"ITP is service oriented force and the well-mannered conduct with commuters, courtesy and indiscriminate enforcement of law must be ensured to enhance the image of ITP", SP remarked.