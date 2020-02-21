UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) Fines 1657 Amateur Drivers During Ongoing Year

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 05:39 PM

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) fines 1657 amateur drivers during ongoing year

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has fined 1,657 amateur drivers during the ongoing year for driving cars and motorbikes without licenses, a police spokesman said on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has fined 1,657 amateur drivers during the ongoing year for driving cars and motorbikes without licenses, a police spokesman said on Friday .

He said that ITP was also endeavoring to maintain exemplary traffic system in the city and check those involved in negligence on roads.

The education wing of ITP educated thousands of road users during this period while several bikes and cars were impounded at various police stations.

The spokesman said that fine tickets were issued not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to make citizens more law abiding to ensure safety to their own lives on roads.

ITP is conducting awareness campaign to educate road users which has the focus to curb amateur driving, one-wheeling, careless driving, risky stunts on roads and ensuring lane discipline.

Meanwhile, the SP (Traffic) Ch. Khalid Rasheed said that ITP personnel will continue their efforts for ensuring safe road environment in the Capital and urged the people to cooperate with them to make this city accident-free.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Education Fine Road Traffic

Recent Stories

Fawad Ch questions long absence of Shehbaz Sharif ..

2 minutes ago

Realmeall Set To Launch Another Quad Camera Smartp ..

3 minutes ago

Fawad Ch questions long absence of Shehbaz Sharif ..

7 minutes ago

Prime minister launches Rs 15 billion Ehsaas Amdan ..

17 seconds ago

Yemeni Diplomat Hails Sacrifices in Fight Against ..

19 seconds ago

Rs 2 bln Ehsaas Punjab programme to be launched so ..

20 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.