Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) fines 1657 amateur drivers during ongoing year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has fined 1,657 amateur drivers during the ongoing year for driving cars and motorbikes without licenses, a police spokesman said on Friday .

He said that ITP was also endeavoring to maintain exemplary traffic system in the city and check those involved in negligence on roads.

The education wing of ITP educated thousands of road users during this period while several bikes and cars were impounded at various police stations.

The spokesman said that fine tickets were issued not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to make citizens more law abiding to ensure safety to their own lives on roads.

ITP is conducting awareness campaign to educate road users which has the focus to curb amateur driving, one-wheeling, careless driving, risky stunts on roads and ensuring lane discipline.

Meanwhile, the SP (Traffic) Ch. Khalid Rasheed said that ITP personnel will continue their efforts for ensuring safe road environment in the Capital and urged the people to cooperate with them to make this city accident-free.