Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) Issues Diversion Plan For Red Zone
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 18 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 01:36 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) Monday issued traffic diversion plan for Red Zone due to prevailing law and order situation in the Federal Capital.
According to ITP spokesman, NADRA Chowk and Express Chowk had been closed for both sides of traffic while the road users could use Serena Chowk, Margalla Road and Ayub Chowk as an alternative route.
These diversions would be in place until further orders, the spokesman said.
For further details citizen can listen to the updates on ITP FM 92.4 or can call on 051-9261992.