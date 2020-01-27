Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) starts action against wrong parking

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) Monday started taking actions against wrong parking to ensure the uninterrupted traffic flow to the commuters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) Monday started taking actions against wrong parking to ensure the uninterrupted traffic flow to the commuters.

A number of motorists were fined in blue area during the drive under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Arif Shah and Inspector Ghafar, the police spokesman told APP.

The drive would continue on daily basis and would extend to other areas and important shopping centres, malls and business zones in the city. Special squads have been constituted for the purpose, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic)) Farrukh Rasheed directed prompt action against violators after taking notice on complaints lodged with the police about wrong parking around educational institutions hospitals and other business places.