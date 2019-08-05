Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) to strictly follow operational codes, ensure traffic discipline on roads: IGP

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) would have to strictly follow its operational codes and achieve its objectives including equal application of law through hard work and commitment of its personnel.

It was stated by Inspector General of Police Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar while addressing to the officials of traffic police here at ITP Headquarters. DIG (Traffic/Security) Waqar Ahmed Chohan, SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed, SP Traffic Khalid Rasheed and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The IGP said that he has great expectations from the force and it was duty of everyone in the force to accomplish the responsibilities in a dedicated manner. It is the hard work of traffic cops which brought great successes for ITP force, the IGP said and hoped for continuation of professional and honest attitude to bring more laurels for the force.

He said that ITP has got image of disciplined and corruption-free force and further efforts should be made to inculcate friendly police ecology in the city besides enhancing liaison with citizens to bring improvement in traffic system.

Acknowledging the service of ITP, he said it has become model of excellence through its service-oriented policies and further endeavours must continue to come up to the expectations of the general public by ensuring traffic discipline in the city.

Islamabad police chief said that discipline plays crucial role in the success of any organization and helps in improving professionalism. He said that ITP was service-oriented force and provision of prompt help to the distressed road users was the hallmark of the department. The well-mannered conduct with commuters, courtesy and indiscriminate enforcement of law must be ensured to enhance the image of ITP, he added He also directed the police officials to ensure decent interaction with people and resolve public grievances through prompt action. He said that Islamabad police were pursuing decent policing measures and following the slogan "First Salute then proceed decently for good repute" (Phele Salam � Phir Kalam)' which is step towards friendly policing and being widely appreciated by the people.

The IGP said that foreign delegations visit Islamabad frequently and it was our responsibility to ensure traffic discipline in the city. Through discipline on roads, the image of ITP force would be good before the guests and also in the public, he added.

On the occasion, the IGP listened to the problems of the police personnel and ensured to resolve them on priority basis.