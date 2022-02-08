Islamabad Traffic Police launches crackdown against amateur drivers

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has launched a crackdown against amateur drivers to ensure safe road environment in the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has launched a crackdown against amateur drivers to ensure safe road environment in the city.

SSP (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal has constituted special squads to take actions against such drivers which involved in careless driving, a news release said.

The SSP (Traffic) has appealed the parents that they should not allow their children to ply vehicles on the roads.

He directed the education wing to create awareness about traffic rules among citizens to reduce traffic accidents.

The purpose of action against amateur drivers and motorcyclists who were not using helmets was to ensure their own safety as well as others, he added.