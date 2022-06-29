UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Traffic Police Officials Rewarded On Good Performance

Published June 29, 2022

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP)(Traffic) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer on Wednesday awarded cash prizes and commendation certificates among the officials of Islamabad traffic police (ITP) for showing excellent performance

The policemen include Sub Inspectors Zafar Iqbal, Muhammad Khan, Assistant Sub Inspectors Zaheer Ahmed, Muhammad Iqbal , Muhammad Riaz , Khalid, head constables Muhammad Idrees, Muhammad Saleem and constable Faheem, Allah Bakhsh , Muhammad Ilyas, Abid Hussain, Awal Zaib and Bilawal Saleem, a news release said.

The SSP traffic vowed to continue accountability process in the department and urged all policemen to discharge their duties with honesty, hardworking and firmness.

He directed the force to make all-out efforts to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the capital city as well as to bring down accident rate.

The ITP education teams should create awareness about traffic rules and ITP's FM Radio 92.4 to disseminate public safety messages along with latest traffic updates, the SSP remarked.

