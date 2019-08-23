UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Traffic Police Takes Action Against 7,930 Bikers During 45 Days

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 06:23 PM

Islamabad Traffic Police takes action against 7,930 bikers during 45 days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) took prompt action against 7,930 motorcyclists during last 45 days for having defective lights, signals and no mirrors, front or back lights and imposed heavy fines on them.

According to police spokesman, ITP's campaign is underway against those involved in negligent as well as rash driving and violations of traffic rules. Under supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSPs) in all traffic zones are ensuring strict action against those violating traffic rules. Special squads have been constituted for the purpose which are performing duties at important avenues and boulevards of the city.

Along with, police teams from education Wing, "We are giving safety tips to road users" he said. Following the efforts of ITP squads, police spokesman said that 7,930 motorcyclists were fined having defective lights, signals and no mirrors, front or back lights.

The SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed has said that such punitive measures are not being taken to tease anyone but the only purpose is to ensure safety to the lives of road users. He has appealed the road users to cooperate with police and follow traffic rules.

