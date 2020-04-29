UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Traffic Police To Deploy Additional Strength At Main Roads, Masajid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 06:38 PM

Islamabad Traffic Police to deploy additional strength at main roads, Masajid

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has chalked out a special plan to tackle traffic related problems in the city and ensure maximum convenience to road users during the holy month of Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has chalked out a special plan to tackle traffic related problems in the city and ensure maximum convenience to road users during the holy month of Ramazan.

It has been decided to deploy additional strength during day timings in various areas of the city and at parking lots of masajid with the purpose to ensure smooth flow of traffic and avoid any inconvenience to citizens.

According to police, the SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed issued special directions to ensure smooth flow of traffic. He assigned special tasks to the traffic officials in this regard and directed to ensure special deployment at main roads and masajids.

Extra efforts are needed to ensure convenience to road users during the holy month.

"I realize that cops would be also following the sanctity of this month but their effort to facilitate road users and faithfuls will be a great service," the source said quoting to SSP (Traffic).

Those officials having sluggish approach towards handling traffic matters and sector In-charge would have to face disciplinary action in case of any mismanagement in his respective area.

The SSP (Traffic) appealed citizens to lodge their complaints at traffic police help line 1915 and use the services of ITP FM Radio 92.4 to keep them updated about traffic matters in the city.

He directed to provide `Iftari' to the police officials at their duty points and said that ITP will make every possible effort to ensure safe road environment in the city.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Road Traffic

Recent Stories

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha visits wheat procurem ..

2 minutes ago

Mazari distributed ration bag among 50 transgender ..

2 minutes ago

TMA arrests 60 persons over violation of lockdown

2 minutes ago

Food dept directs for achieving 1.4000 mmt wheat p ..

10 minutes ago

ANF arrests wanted accused, his accomplice, recove ..

10 minutes ago

Volvo Cars says to cut 1,300 jobs

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.