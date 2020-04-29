Islamabad Traffic Police to deploy additional strength at main roads, Masajid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has chalked out a special plan to tackle traffic related problems in the city and ensure maximum convenience to road users during the holy month of Ramazan.

It has been decided to deploy additional strength during day timings in various areas of the city and at parking lots of masajid with the purpose to ensure smooth flow of traffic and avoid any inconvenience to citizens.

According to police, the SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed issued special directions to ensure smooth flow of traffic. He assigned special tasks to the traffic officials in this regard and directed to ensure special deployment at main roads and masajids.

Extra efforts are needed to ensure convenience to road users during the holy month.

"I realize that cops would be also following the sanctity of this month but their effort to facilitate road users and faithfuls will be a great service," the source said quoting to SSP (Traffic).

Those officials having sluggish approach towards handling traffic matters and sector In-charge would have to face disciplinary action in case of any mismanagement in his respective area.

The SSP (Traffic) appealed citizens to lodge their complaints at traffic police help line 1915 and use the services of ITP FM Radio 92.4 to keep them updated about traffic matters in the city.

He directed to provide `Iftari' to the police officials at their duty points and said that ITP will make every possible effort to ensure safe road environment in the city.