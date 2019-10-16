Islamabad Traffic police to ensure smooth flow of traffic during Chehlum procession

As many as 195 traffic policemen would perform their duties on the occasion of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :As many as 195 traffic policemen would perform their duties on the occasion of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city.

According to details, 195 policemen including three DSPs (Traffic) and 12 inspectors, 16 sub-inspectors and assistant sub-inspectors, 164 head constables and constables of Islamabad Traffic police (ITP) would perform security duties.

The traffic plan has been finalized by Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed and traffic would be diverted on alternate routes from 8.00am.

During the procession, Fazl-e-Haq road from Kalsoom plaza and China Chowk will remain close for traffic and citizens can use the Jinnah Avenue.

Likewise, 7th avenue heading to Chandtara Chowk will remain close from Blue Area out loop to Chowk Sehrwardy. The citizens can use alternate route from Nazim Uddin road to Khayaban and Faisal Avenue.

Meanwhile, 7th avenue from Sehrwardy to secotr G-7/4 out loop, Service Road, Iqbal Hall, Post Office Service Road will remain close and Jinnah Avneue may be used from Fazl-e-Haq raod.

Saddar road from Iqbal Hall to Melody Chowk will remain close on both sides for traffic and road users may use alternate route of Aabpra Sehrwardy raod and Shaheed Millat Road.

Luqman Hakeem road from Poly Clinic to Iqbal Hall will remain close and alternate route will be Jinnah Avenue during the route timings.

Those road users heading toward Rawalpindi may use Margallah Road, Faisal Avenue (left road) while those going to Rawalpindi may use Shaheed Millat Road, China Chowk Underpass. Those going to Bhara Kau (Murree Road) can use Dhokri Chowk from Atta Turk Avenue.

Traffic Policemen will remain present to guide people from where the road will be closed.

SSP (Traffic) Farruk Rasheed has appealed the participants of procession to park their vehicles at marked parking lots as no motorist can park vehicles along the route of procession. He has also appealed the citizens to cooperate with ITP.