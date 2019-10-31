UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Traffic Police To Update Citizens About Traffic Situation Through Social Media During March

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 07:18 PM

Islamabad Traffic Police to update citizens about traffic situation through social media during March

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) will update citizens about traffic situation on roads during Azadi March of JUI-F through its pages on social media and official website

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) will update citizens about traffic situation on roads during Azadi March of JUI-F through its pages on social media and official website.

According to details, citizens may visit official website of ITP(www.islamabadtrafficpolice.gov.

pk) or visit face book page of Islamabad traffic police or twitter handler @SSPTIP.

Moreover, ITP FM Radio 92.4 can be also tuned to get the latest information about situation on roads. Police spokesman said that ITP had taken special measures to ensure convenience to road users as per directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed.

