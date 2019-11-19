UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Traffic Police's Campaign Against Unauthorized Number Plates In Full Swing

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 08:37 PM

The campaign of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) to check display of unauthorized or non-pattern number plates at vehicles or bikes is in full swing and police teams are imposing heavy fines over this particular violation, said an ITP spokesman here on Tuesday

The campaign has been launched following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed was supervising it by himself.

The purpose of the campaign was to ensure high alert security, maintain law and order situation, ensure protection to the lives as well as property of citizens and to avert any untoward incident.

The SSP (Traffic) has urged the motorists to display the number plates issued by Excise and Taxation Office and also keep with them their driving licenses and vehicles' documents showing possession on their Names or even authority letters.

He said that special squads had been constituted to take action against those using authorized number plates.

The SSP (Traffic) said that all four Zonal DSPs had been directed to accelerate efforts to ensure success of this campaign so that use of unauthorized number plates could be checked.

He said action against users of non-pattern number plates would continue till complete implementation on law in that regard.

