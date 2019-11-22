UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Traffic Police's Education Campaign In Full Swing To Check Lane Violation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 seconds ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 07:39 PM

The campaign of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) is in full swing to check lane violation and road users are being educated to follow traffic rules and minimize the accident ratio

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :The campaign of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) is in full swing to check lane violation and road users are being educated to follow traffic rules and minimize the accident ratio.

The main objective of this road safety campaign was to ensure safety to people and road users were being educated for lane discipline during drive, a police spokesman said on Friday.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed has constituted special squads to control lane violation on various roads and ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city.

ITP's squads remain present on all important roads to educate road users about traffic rules.

Pamphlets and leaflets are being distributed to create awareness among citizens while teams of education wing headed by SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed are creating awareness about traffic rules.

ITP's FM Radio 92.4 is also disseminating the messages about road safety and to educate audience about traffic rules.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed has appealed the citizens to cooperate with the force by following traffic laws.

He said that action would be taken against those not following lanes during drive as the sole purpose was to ensure safe road environment in the city.

He hoped that citizens would follow traffic rules and help ITP through their cooperation in ensuring secure traffic system in the city.

Those violating traffic rules would be fined and safer road environment would be ensured through constant monitoring, he maintained.

