Islamabad Transforms Into City Of Lights During 23rd SCO Moot
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 16, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Capital Development Authority (CDA) has illuminated the Federal Capital with breathtaking decorations during 23rd Council of Heads of Government (CHG) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, creating an atmosphere of festivity and national pride.
The city’s stunning transformation highlights Islamabad’s scenic beauty while paying homage to the prestigious event, which saw heads of state and dignitaries from member nations gathering to discuss regional cooperation and development.
The 3D illumination effort spearheaded by the CDA is a feast for the eyes, with vibrant lights bathing the city's landmarks and key thoroughfares.
Buildings and monuments in key areas such as Constitution Avenue, Sarena-Chowk, and Rawal Dam Chowk adorned with intricate floral patterns and glowing motifs that represent both Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage and the unity of SCO member states.
These installations offer a spectacular view, especially during the evening, when the cityscape comes alive with vivid hues of light.
Visitors and citizens alike are captivated by the artistic lighting and floral designs, which blend modern technology with traditional aesthetics.
From twinkling lights lining roads and bridges to large-scale projections on buildings, Islamabad has been transformed into a city of beauty, befitting the importance of the summit.
The beautification is not only a visual spectacle but also a representation of Pakistan's commitment to hosting international leaders.
The summit will focus on crucial issues such as regional security, economic cooperation, and cultural exchange among SCO member states.
As Islamabad continues to shine under the glow of these vibrant lights, the 23rd SCO Summit stands as a beacon of Pakistan’s commitment to fostering regional unity and cooperation.
The carefully planned decorations serve as a warm welcome to the visiting delegations, offering a glimpse of Pakistan’s hospitality and its dedication to playing a key role on the global stage.
