Open Menu

Islamabad Transport Authority Crackdown On Overcharging Vehicles

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Islamabad transport authority crackdown on overcharging vehicles

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) In a crackdown on overcharging vehicles, the Islamabad Transport Authority (ITA) and a team of magistrates seized sixteen vehicles and issued warnings to several others on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon.

The team inspected various transport routes and bus stands to ensure that the recently announced fare reduction was being implemented.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the ITA said that the seized vehicles were found to be overcharging passengers at rates higher than the notified rates of the district administration.

The ITA has warned all transport operators to adhere to the notified fares and to refrain from overcharging passengers. Failure to do so will result in strict action, including the seizure of vehicles.

The crackdown on overcharging vehicles is a welcome move by the ITA and the district administration. It will help to protect the interests of passengers and ensure that they are not exploited by unscrupulous transport operators.

Related Topics

Islamabad Vehicles Ita All From

Recent Stories

Battle of the Budget Titans: realme C33, Vivo Y16, ..

Battle of the Budget Titans: realme C33, Vivo Y16, OPPO A17K and Xiaomi Redmi 12 ..

1 minute ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure showcases di ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure showcases digital Customer Happiness Cente ..

19 minutes ago
 Infinix Unveils Limited Edition NOTE 30 VIP: A fus ..

Infinix Unveils Limited Edition NOTE 30 VIP: A fusion of Speed and Technology No ..

2 hours ago
 2nd GCC Exhibition For Training & Education: The P ..

2nd GCC Exhibition For Training & Education: The Premier Educational Event of th ..

2 hours ago
 Archer, ADIO to launch Archer’s all-electric air ..

Archer, ADIO to launch Archer’s all-electric air taxi service across UAE

2 hours ago
 government should ensure the price of cotton to at ..

Government should ensure the price of cotton to at least 8500 rupees as promised ..

3 hours ago
vivo Introduces V29 5G and V29e 5G in Pakistan wit ..

Vivo Introduces V29 5G and V29e 5G in Pakistan with Innovative Smart Aura Light ..

3 hours ago
 KEZAD Group wins UN Investment Promotion Award for ..

KEZAD Group wins UN Investment Promotion Award for 2023

3 hours ago
 GULFNAV announces net profit of AED35 million for ..

GULFNAV announces net profit of AED35 million for M9 2023

4 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 15 South Africa Vs. N ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 15 South Africa Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, Histor ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan