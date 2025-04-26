Islamabad Under Grip Of Gusty Winds, Met Office Advises Precautions
Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2025 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) On Saturday morning, Islamabad was hit by gusty winds and dark clouds, causing widespread panic and recalling the destruction caused by the April 16 hailstorm, prompting precautionary advice from the Met office.
According to a report aired by a private news channel, the Meteorological Department had forecast intermittent rain and gusty winds in Islamabad and surrounding areas, prompting the Met office to issue a weather advisory, cautioning citizens about potential disruptions and advising them to take necessary precautions.
The authorities had issued a stern warning, advising relevant departments and the general public to remain highly vigilant and take all necessary precautions in anticipation of the severe weather conditions.
This call to action emphasized the importance of being prepared and proactive in the face of potential disruptions, ensuring public safety above all.
In a bid to keep citizens informed and safe, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) urged everyone to stay updated through the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert App, which provides real-time weather alerts and advisories.
This proactive measure was particularly recommended for individuals planning to travel, allowing them to plan accordingly and minimize risks associated with the adverse weather conditions.
Citizens were encouraged to exercise caution and follow the guidelines issued by the authorities to avoid any untoward incidents.
By staying informed and taking necessary precautions, the public could play a crucial role in mitigating the impact of the severe weather and ensuring a safer environment for everyone.
The disaster management body had also assured that it was closely monitoring the situation through NEOC in coordination with provincial and district authorities to ensure a prompt response and public safety.
Recent Stories
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025
Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints
Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Water Treaty issue suspended by In ..
DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments
DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakistan-India relations
Trinidad and Tobago votes for parliament, PM, with opposition in lead
KP's First Drug Rehabilitation Center inaugurated in District Jail Kohat
CM Sindh asks protesters to stop agitation, unblock roads due to canals project
Rushed FIR over Pahalgam incident exposes India’s false flag operation: Tarar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
2.8 magnitude tremor jolts Zhob, adjacent areas1 minute ago
-
PDMA DG warns of sudden temperature rise, calls for forestation efforts to mitigate climate impacts1 minute ago
-
Islamabad under grip of gusty winds, met office advises precautions2 minutes ago
-
DC orders quality healthcare at Kabirwala11 minutes ago
-
Traders observed shutter-down strike in solidarity with Palestinians11 minutes ago
-
Livestock vaccination drive continues in Layyah22 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar, Chinese Amb. exchange views on evolving regional situation51 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 118,500 cusecs water51 minutes ago
-
BISE Sargodha issues new guidelines for ‘Matric Practical Exams’:51 minutes ago
-
Court sentences convict to death,life imprisonment51 minutes ago
-
Fire erupts in furniture store51 minutes ago
-
India orchestrated Pahalgam attack to divert global attention from atrocities at IIOJK : Experts51 minutes ago